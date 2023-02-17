Soal Ulangan dan Ujian Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 SMP MTs Semester 2 Lengkap Kunci Jawaban

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Simak soal-soal ulangan Bahasa Inggris berikut ini.

Adapun soal ujian Bahasa Inggris dalam artikel ini hanya sebagai bahan untuk belajar dalam menghadapi ujian maupun try out yang akan berlangsung.

Ada 10 contoh soal Bahasa Inggris untuk ulangan hingga ujian berikut ini.

Cermati setiap pertanyaan yang adqa sehingga Anda bisa memahaminya dengan baik.

Perbanyak latihan soal atau membahas soal sebagai persiapan menghadapi ujian sekolah.

Latihan soal merupakan satu diantara cara paling efektif untuk mengasah kemampuan serta pengetahuan.

Sebentar lagi anak-anak kelas 9 akan mengikuti try out hingga ujian sekolah.

Soal Bahasa Inggris Ulangan dan Ujian Kelas 9 SMP/MTs:

1. How to make a traditional game with large wooden shoes is very easy. We have to provide two wooden slats, which are about 1.5 meters long. Each wood is made like a giant slipper. The foot clip is made of rubber at a distance of half a meter between clips.

The main clause of the paragraph is ….

A. How to make a traditional game with large wooden shoes is very easy

B. For example, we need to provide two wooden slats that are about 1.5 meters long

C. Every wood is made of very large shoes

D. Foot clips are made of rubber at a distance of half a meter between clips

Jawaban: A

2. We must do homework (homework) given by the teacher. Do homework immediately and avoid delaying work. Do not be lazy to do homework. Don’t avoid difficult homework. We must be optimistic that we can do any difficult homework.

The statement in accordance with the contents of the paragraph is ….

A. We cannot handle the teacher’s homework

B. Homework is a task that the teacher has at home

C. optimistic that we will be able to do difficult homework

D. Moving homework means complicating the work to be done

Jawaban: A

3. Text 1

For almost four years, Ami emigrated to Tangerang. Ami became a factory worker for electronics. During this time Ami had not even returned to her hometown due to her busy schedule. The family really missed Ami. They hope Ami will return next year.

Text 2

Harun is the director of the company. Harun recently opened a subsidiary in Tangerang. He was assigned to a new branch. His company grew fast, so he was busy. He never returned home.

The difference in content from the two texts is …

A. You work in economics

B. his professional career in the company

C. the busyness they experienced

D. They are not originally from Tangerang

Jawaban: B

