Soal Ulangan Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 SMP MTs Kelas 9 Lengkap Kunci Jawaban

Terdapat 10 pertanyaan Bahasa Inggris yang dapat dijadikan sebagai rujukan atau bahan belajar.

Editor: Syahroni
Soal dan Kunci Jawaban Ulangan Bahasa Inggris SMP.
Soal dan Kunci Jawaban Ulangan Bahasa Inggris SMP. 

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Berikut adalah soal-soal ulangan atau ujian Bahasa Inggris SMP/MTs.

Ada beberapa soal yang dilengkapi dengan kunci jawaban sehingga Anda bisa mengoreksi hasil belajar sendiri.

Pahami dengan seksama setiap pertanyaan yang ada.

Selanjutnya jawablah terlebih dahulu sebelum Anda sadingkan dengan kunci jawaban yang ada.

Selain itu carilah referensi lainnya untuk menambah wawasan Anda.

SOAL BAHASA INGGRIS KELAS 9 SMP:

1. Wastewater from the textile industry is very dangerous. The water contains poison. This poison can affect human health. The meaning of the word waste in this paragraph is …
A. something that is not used
B. the rest of the production process
C. other industrial materials
D. Material sorting plant
The tree looks short.

Jawaban : B

2. The short word antonym in the sentence is ….
A. Good
B. Height
C. Length
D. leafy

Jawaban : B

3. The Dutch want to defeat Diponegoro, but they are unsuccessful. The Netherlands lied to defeat him. The Dutch leadership claimed to have invited Diponegoro to the negotiations in Magelang. However, Diponegoro was arrested. He was exiled to Batavia, then to Manado. Finally, Diponegoro was moved to Makassar until his death on June 8, 1855. How the Dutch defeated Diponegoro …
A. Arrest
B. Deception
C. Alienation
D. abduction

Jawaban : B

4. Each school promotes the literacy movement with various activities. One of them read a book ten minutes before class began. The aim is to promote reading habits. Reading increases students’ knowledge and insight.
Why does literacy need to be promoted?
Literacy needs to be promoted …
A. To read a book before class begins
B. to promote reading habits
C. so that our reading skills improve
D. so that insights into the books we read become wider

