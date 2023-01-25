TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Kamera ini dilengkapi dengan 20.3-megapixel Digital Live MOS sensor dengan AR coating.

Ultra-fast autofocus and AFC 20 fps / AFS 60 fps burst shooting

4K 60p/50p smooth video recording

6.5-stop 5-axis Dual I.S. 2 and 6.5-stop Body I.S. (Image Stabilizer)

Ukuran dan Berat; Tinggi 97.3mm, Lebar 136.9mm, Kedalaman 91.6mm, Berat 658g.

Jenis Kamera DSLM (Digital Single Lens Mirrorless).

Recording media, SD Memory Card, SDHC Memory Card, SDXC Memory Card (Compatible with UHS-I / UHS-II UHS Speed Class 3 standard SDHC / SDXC Memory Cards).

Ukuran sensor gambar 17,3 x 13,0 mm (dalam rasio aspek 4:3).

Lens mount Dudukan Micro Four Thirds.

• OLED LVF Memastikan Gambar Sesuai dengan Keinginan

Jenis Sensor Live MOS.

Total piksel 21.77 Megapixels.

Piksel efektif kamera 20.33 Megapixels.

Filter warna Filter warna utama.

Dust reduction system Supersonic wave filter.