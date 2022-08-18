Promo dan Diskon
Promo Indomaret 18 Agustus 2022, Banyak Diskon Susu Biskuit Wafer & Snack Beli 2 Gratis 1
promo Indomaret yang saat ini yang bisa diincar mulai promo Indomaret super hemat, promo Indomaret heboh hingga promo Indomaret product of the week
Penulis: Dhita Mutiasari | Editor: Dhita Mutiasari
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Simak beragam Promo Indomaret terbaru hari ini Kamis 18 Agustus 2022.
Masih pada suasana kemerdekaan HUT ke-77 Kemerdekaan Republik Indonesia, ada berbagai promo Indomaret yang saat ini yang bisa diincar mulai dari promo Indomaret super hemat, promo Indomaret heboh hingga promo Indomaret product of the week periode 17 - 23 Agustus 2022.
Kemudian ada juga promo Indomaret Promosi Bulan Ini yang berlaku 16 - 31 Agustus 2022.
Terdapat juga pilihan diskon yang bisa didapatkan untuk memudahkan belanja hemat.
Simak berbagai promo Indomaret yang dirangkum tribunpontianak.co.id:
• Promo Indomaret Spesial 17 Agustus 2022, Susu Hemat Sabun Deterjen & Eskrim Snack Beli 2 Gratis 1
1. Promo Indomaret Product Of The Week
Di Indomaret juga ada PRODUCT OF THE WEEK tiap minggunya. Periode 17-23 AGUSTUS 2022.
Apa aja sih? Yuk cek sekarang!
S&K Tambahan diskon ShopeePay/Gopay/Ovo:
1. Khusus pembayaran penuh di toko Indomaret.
