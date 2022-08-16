Promo dan Diskon
Promo Makanan di Promo Indomaret Hari Ini Super Hemat Susu, Deterjen & Beli 2 Gratis 1 Chocolate
Penulis: Dhita Mutiasari | Editor: Dhita Mutiasari
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Simak beragam promo makanan atau minuman di Promo Indomaret terbaru hari ini Selasa 16 Agustus 2022.
Ada berbagai promo Indomaret yang saat ini yang masih tersedia mulai dari promo Indomaret super hemat, promo Indomaret heboh hingga promo Indomaret product of the week periode 10 -16 Agustus 2022.
Ada juga promo Indomaret Promosi Bulan Ini yang berlaku 16 - 31 Agustus 2022.
Ada pilihan diskon yang bisa didapatkan untuk memudahkan belanja hemat.
Cek berbagai promo Indomaret yang dirangkum tribunpontianak.co.id:
• Promo Indomaret Hari Ini 15 Agustus 2022, Pewangi Deterjen Snack & Minyak Goreng Rp 27.500 - 36.900
1. Promo Indomaret Super Hemat
Katalog SUPER HEMAT Mingguan Edisi ke-32 FOOD & BEVERAGES | PERIODE 10-16 AGUSTUS 2022
- Katalog SUPER HEMAT berlaku NASIONAL (kecuali toko Indomaret Point)
- HARGA DI LUAR JAWA & BALI selisih +Rp1.000
- Promosi BERTANDA i.saku WAJIB menggunakan i.saku yang ada di aplikasi Indomaret Poinku
