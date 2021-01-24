Breaking News:

BERLANGSUNG Match 9 RRQ Hoshi Vs Bren Esports & Hasil Final MLBB World Championship 2021 Burmese MG

Hasil pertandingan dari RRQ Hoshi Vs Bren Esports pada Match 9 ini akan melaju pada babak grand final.

YouTube Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.
Tangkapan Layar - M2 World Championship Mobile Legends Final Minggu 24 Januari 2021. 

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Sedang berlangsung live streaming Match 9 MLBB World Championship 2021 RRQ Hoshi Vs Bren Esports.

Link live streaming pertandingan RRQ Hoshi Vs Bren Esports ada di halaman selanjutnya.

Pada posisi final sudah menunggu tim dari Myanmar, Burmese Ghouls (MG).

Perlu diketahui RRQ Hoshi adalah perwakilan Indonesia sedangkan Bren Esports perwakilan dari Filipina.

Jadwal grand final Burmese Ghouls vs tim pemenang antara RRQ Hoshi Vs Bren Esports akan berlangsung pukul 17.10 WIB.

Layak ditunggu lahirnya juara baru MLBB World Championship Final M2 Mobile Legends 2021.

Jadwal final m2

Jam 11:00 WIB = RRQ Hoshi Vs Bren Esports (Match 9)

Jam 17:10 WIB = Burmese Ghouls Vs Pemenang dari match diatas! (Grand Final)

Editor: Syahroni
