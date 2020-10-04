MotoGP
JADWAL LIVE Race MotoGP 2020 Terbaru & Jam Tayang Berbeda MotoGP Le Mans 2020 Minggu Live Trans7
Selanjutnya, jadwal live race MotoGP Le Mans 2020 sedikit berbeda dari dua pagelaran kelas utama sebelumnya.
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Jadwal MotoGP Le Mans Prancis 2020 akan digelar berlangsung pada 9-11 Oktober 2020.
MotoGP akan dimulai pada Jumat 9 Oktober 2020 MotoGP Le Mans 2020 dengan menggelar latihan bebas atau free practice (FP).
FP1 pada pukul 14:55 - 15:40 WIB, kemudian lanjut FP2 mulai jam 19:10 - 19:55 WIB.
FP3, FP4 dan babak kualifikasi akan berlangsung, Minggu 11 Oktober 2020.
Kali ini, live race akan berlangsung lebih cepat mulai pukul 18:00 WIB.
• UPDATE Klasemen MotoGP & Moto2 Terbaru Jelang Latihan Bebas, Kualifikasi & Race MotoGP Le Mans 2020
Berikut jadwal live streaming MotoGP Le Mans 2020:
Minggu 11 Oktober 2020 (WUP & Race)
14:00 WIB WUP Moto3 Live FoxSport, BT Sport 2
14:30 WIB WUP MotoGP Live FoxSport, BT Sport 2
15:00 WIB WUP Moto2 Live FoxSport, BT Sport 2
16:20 WIB RACE Moto3 Live RTSH, FoxSport, BT Sport 2
18:00 WIB RACE MotoGP Live Trans7, RTSH, BT Sport 2
19:30 WIB RACE Moto2 Live Trans7, RTSH, BT Sport 2
20:40 WIB RACE 2 MotoE Live FoxSport, BT Sport 2
Live Streaming MotoGP
JADWAL LIVE Race MotoGP 2020 Terbaru
Jam Tayang MotoGP Trans7 Le Mans 2020
Klasemen MotoGP
Jadwal MotoGP Le Mans 2020
tribunpontianak.co.id
Live Streaming Trans7 UseeTV
Marc Marquez
Valentino Rossi
