ENDING The World of the Married Tak Terduga, Keputusan Ji Sun Woo di A World of Married Couple Eps16

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Drama The World of the Married telah berakhir dengan dirilisnya episode terakhir di JTBC Sabtu (16/5/2020) malam kemarin.

Kabar baiknya seri terakhir dari drama The World of the Married atau A World of Married Couple yang sangat populer telah membuat sejarah dengan menetapkan rekor baru untuk rating tertinggi yang pernah dicapai oleh setiap drama di jaringan kabel Korea.

Menurut Nielsen Korea, episode terakhir "The World of the Married" mencetak peringkat nasional rata-rata 28,37 persen, dengan mudah mengalahkan rekornya sendiri 24,44 persen dari malam sebelumnya.

Seperti Apa Ending The World of the Married?

Pada akhir episode 16, pemirsa akan mendapatkan ending The World of the Married yang tak terduga.

Di episode ini terungkap apa yang menjadi pilihan Ji Sun Woo, menerima mantan suaminya kembali atau mengakhiri semuanya.

Berikut adalah sinopsis atau alur cerita drakor The World of The Married episode 16.

Sinopsis berisi spoiler ending

Flashback ke 3 minggu lalu.

Joon Young memutuskan untuk tetap bersekolah di Gosan daripada mencari sekolah baru.