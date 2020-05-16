TAMAT - Download The World of The Married Login Streaming VIU.COM dan Tonton Episode 1-16.

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Drama Korea atau Drakor berjudul The World of The Married memasuki puncak atau episode terakhir 16, Sabtu (16/5/2020) malam WIB.

Adapun episode 15 sudah bisa disaksikan pecinta drama korea Tanah Air di www.viu.com subtitle Indonesia.

Link streaming The World of The Married dari episode pertama hingga tamat kami cantumkan di artikel ini.

• The World of the Married Episode 15 Sub Indo, Cek Juga A World of Married Couple Eps 1-16

Dikutip dari Kompas.com, dengan hanya satu episode yang tersisa, rating drama Korea The World of The Married terus melonjak.

Pada 15 Mei 2020, episode 15 dari The World of The Married mencetak rekor baru untuk rating pemirsa tertinggi yang pernah dicapai oleh drama apa pun dalam sejarah televisi Korea.

Menurut Nielsen Korea, episode terbaru dari drama sukses ini mencetak rating nasional rata-rata 24,44 persen, memecahkan rekornya sendiri 24,33 persen dari awal bulan ini.

Sementara itu, The King: Eternal Monarch produksi SBS terus mengalami penurunan jumlah penonton.

Episode 15 Mei dari drama romantis fantasi mencetak peringkat nasional rata-rata 5,8 persen dan 6,3 persen untuk dua bagiannya, menandai peringkat terendahnya hingga saat ini.

Lantas bagaimana akhir kisah cinta segitiga antara Ji Sun Woo, Lee Tae Oh, dan juga Yeo Da Kyung?

• NONTON The World of The Married Episode 15-16, Para Pemain Bocorkan Ending A World of Married Couple

Dua episode terakhir The World of The Married yang diadaptasi dari serial terkenal dari BBC, Doctor Foster ini, tayang pada 15 dan 16 Mei 2020 di JTBC.