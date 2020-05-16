DRAMAQU The World of the Married Episode 15 Sub Indo, Cek Juga A World of Married Couple Eps 1-16

Pada 15 Mei, JTBC Studio merilis stills Kim Hee Ae, Park Hae Joon, dan Han So Hee dalam episode kedua-ke-terakhirnya

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Bagaimana akhir dari drama The World of the Married atau A World of Married Couple?

Sabar kita akan sama-sama mengetahui ending dari drama produksi JTBC ini pada episode akhir episode 16 yang akan tayang (16/5/2020) pukul 10:50 malam KST atau pukul 20.50 WIB.

Episode akhir drama  The World of the Married atau A World of Married Couple menjadi bagian final yang akan segera diketahui ending kisah yang diperankan Kim Hee Ae dan Park Hae Joon ini.

Seri The World of The Married Episode 15 baru saja dirilis JTBC Jumat (15/5/2020) malam pukul 10:50 malam KST atau pukul 20.50 WIB.

Namun demikian untuk pemirsa internasional di luar wilayah Korea harus mengandalkan streaming online dari berbagai situs web yang tersedia

Episode 15 The World of The Married  atau A World of Married Couple dengan subtitle Indonesia dapat disaksikan di Viu hingga Dramaqu Sabtu 16 Mei 2020 ini.

Sekilas Episode 15

