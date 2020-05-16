jtbc.joins.com - Link Nonton Drakor The World of The Married Eps 16 Live juga di VIU Malam Ini

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Penikmat Drama Korea (Drakor) The World of the Married atau A World of Married Couple akan disuguhi seri pamungkas, episode 16 malam ini, Sabtu 16 Mei 2020.

Anda bisa menyaksikan drama serial ini via Link JTBC atau Viu.

Link tersedia di bagian berita ini.

Sesuai jadwal, episode penutup The World of the Married akan ditayangkan pada pukul 22.50 waktu setempat.

Sedangkan, di Indonesia perbedaan waktu dengan Korea Selatan berselisih 2 jam.

Artinya, tayang di Indonesia pada sekira pukul 20.50 WIB. 

Spoiler Episode 16

Sebelumnya juga beredar spoiler The World of the Married episode 16 yang bocor, di media sosial (Medsos).

Warganet juga sudah ramai yang memperbincangkan beredarnya spoiler drama yang dibintangi Kim Hee Ae itu.

Grup Facebook The World of the Married Fanpage, menjadi satu dari sekian yang mengunggah spoiler ending drama ini.

Penulis: Haryanto
Editor: Haryanto
