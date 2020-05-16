DRAMA KOREA The World Of The Married Episode 15 Cetak Sejarah Puncak TV Kabel, Tonton Episode Akhir!

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Drama Korea The World Of The Married kembali mencetak sejarah pertelevisian TV Kabel dengan memecahkan rekor peringkatnya sendiri yang dicapai sebelumnya.

Dengan hanya satu episode yang tersisa, JTBC "The World of the Married" telah melonjak ke rating puncak terbaru.

Pada 15 Mei, episode kedua akhir cerita dari "The World of the Married" mencetak rekor baru untuk peringkat rating pemirsa yang pernah dicapai oleh drama apa pun dalam sejarah jaringan kabel Korea.

Episode akhir drama The World of the Married atau A World of Married Couple menjadi bagian final yang akan segera diketahui ending kisah yang diperankan Kim Hee Ae dan Park Hae Joon ini.

Seri The World of The Married Episode 15 baru saja dirilis JTBC Jumat (15/5/2020) malam pukul 10:50 malam KST atau pukul 20.50 WIB.

Sementara Episode 16 yang merupakan sesi terakhir akan dirilis Sabtu (16/5/2020) pukul 10:50 malam KST atau pukul 20.50 WIB.

Namun demikian untuk pemirsa internasional di luar wilayah Korea harus mengandalkan streaming online dari berbagai situs web yang tersedia

Episode 15 The World of The Married atau A World of Married Couple dengan subtitle Indonesia dapat disaksikan di Viu hingga Dramaqu Sabtu 16 Mei 2020 ini.

Dilansir dari Soompi, menurut Nielsen Korea, episode terbaru dari drama sukses ini mencetak peringkat nasional rata-rata 24,44 persen, memecahkan rekornya sendiri 24,33 persen dari awal bulan ini.