TRIBUNWIKI: Daftar Sekolah Menengah Pertama Negeri di Kecamatan Embaloh Hilir

Daftar Sekolah Menengah Pertama Negeri di Kecamatan Embaloh Hilir

Daftar jumlah dan alamat Sekolah Menengah Pertama Negeri (SMPN) yang ada di Kecamatan Bunut Hilir

KAPUAS HULU - Daftar jumlah dan alamat Sekolah Menengah Pertama Negeri (SMPN) yang ada di Kecamatan Bunut Hilir :

 SMP Negeri 1 Bunut Hilir

Alamat: Jl. Jandum Jaya No 20, Nanga Bunut, Kec. Bunut Hilir

SMP Negeri 2 Bunut Hilir
Alamat: Jl. Raya Nanga Empangau, Empangau Hilir, Kec. Bunut Hilir

SMP Negeri 3 Satap Bunut Hilir
Alamat: Jl. Lintas Boyan Km. 1, Nanga Boyan, Kec. Bunut Hilir

SMP Negeri 4 Satap Bunut Hilir
Alamat: Kec. Bunut Hilir, Teluk Aur, Kec. Bunut Hilir

