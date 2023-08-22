Bahasa Inggris

35 Soal Ulangan Harian Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 SMA dan Kunci Jawaban Tahun Ajaran 2023/2024

Pastikan dijawab sendiri, kunci jawaban yang sudah tersedia hanya dijadikan sebagai pembelajar dan panduan.

Pembelajaran melalui soal ujian pada ulangan harian Bahasa Inggri Kelas 11 lengkap kunci jawaban. 

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Berikut contoh soal ulangan harian ataupun ujian sekolah sebagai persiapan hadapi ujian semester khusus Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 SMA.

Terdiri dari soal pilihan gada sebanyak 35 soal dengan kunci jawaban sebagai pembelajaran.

Untuk itu, ikuti seluruh soal dengan seksama agar terbiasa nantinya dalam menghadapi soal serupa.

Soal latihan ini dapat dijadikan referensi dan pengalaman dalam mengerjakan soal saat ujian sekolah nanti.

Choose the correct answer by crossing a, b, c, d, or e!

The following text is for number 1 to 5.

Advantages of Gold Coin Investment

Gold has become a precious metal to mankind since it was the dawn of civilization. The nature of gold is soft and malleable which people can make and easily change to any forms, even it is done just by a simple technology. The beautiful golden and shiny color does not easily fade out. The form of gold can be as jewelry, bar, or coin. Now days gold coin, such as gold IRA, becomes an advantageous Investment.
Gold is safe and profitable for investment. In uncertain situations, many people are turning to gold because gold has a more stable value and regarded as currency without limitation assets. It is secure and can be cashed out at any time we need. The Gold values tend to be stable: take a look an IRA gold discussion. It is zero inflation effect. It is very rare that the gold price tends to increase.
Investment in the form of coins, it is famous as gold coin, is more profitable if it is compared with the investment gold in the form of jewelry. Gold Coin, for example gold 401k which some people call 401k gold, is very good when used as an alternative investment, whether it is for the medium-term investment and long-term investment. Besides that gold coins need less cost in production and manufacturing so it is more lucrative than investing gold in the form of jewelry.
Moreover, some people do not just think gold as an investment, but also as collections. Because the character is a collection so the uniqueness and rareness are the point. There might be coins that cost up to more than a million because of the history variables, ownership, and perhaps an important event when the coin is launched.
From the reason above, if we decide to make an investment, it cloud be useful to consider investing gold coin or think about gold IRA transfer. It is really recommended.

1. What is the benefit of gold’s nature soft and malleable?
a. it is very valuable.
b. it has high price.
c. it has increasing price.
d. it can be used as form of investment.
e. it is easily changed into any forms.

Jawaban : E

2. What is IRA gold’s form?
a. Necklace.
b. Bracelet.
c. Bar.
d. Coin.
e. Any forms.

Jawaban : D

3. When usually people turn to gold as investment?
a. When gold price increases
b. When gold prices high
c. In uncertain condition
d. When they have more money
e. During financial crisis

