Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka Chapter 4 Section 3 Language Focus Halaman 224-225

Penulis: Dhita Mutiasari
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID -  Simak penjelasan soal dan kunci jawaban kelas 8 SMP pelajaran Bahasa Inggris halaman 224 – 225.

Pada materi ini yang dibahas adalah soal dan kunci jawaban 8 SMP Chapter 4 No Littering Unit 3 Act Now Section 3 Language Focus.

Terdapat 5 Chapter ( bagian) di dalam buku pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 SMP kurikulum merdeka yakni Chapter 1 Celebrating Independence Day, Chapter 2 Kindness Begins with Me, Chapter 3 Love Our World, Chapter 4 No Littering, Chapter 5 Embrace Yourself.

Pada Chapter 3 Love Our World terdiri dari 3 unit diantaranya Unit 1 Look around you, Unit 2 This is the way, dan Unit 3 Act Now.

Untuk soal dan kunci jawaban 8 SMP meliputi kegiatan siswa dan tugas individu dan dapat digunakan oleh untuk panduan belajar dirumah.

Inilah selengkapnya kunci jawaban kelas 8 SMP SMP Chapter 4 No Littering Unit 3 Act Now Section 3 Language Focus halaman 224 – 225 dikutip dari buku kurikulum merdeka serta beberapa sumber:

Section 3 - Language Focus

Unit 3. You Can Help

a. Sequencing a series of past incidents or events with ‘when’. Oftentimes, the past incident we would like to write consists of two or more events. To organize those events logically, we can use ‘when’.

We select two events that happened at or around the same time and sequence them with ‘when’. Have a look at the following examples taken from the previous reading texts.

1. A team of scientists from Texas University helped an injured sea turtle when they sailed in the ocean near Costa Rica.

2. The scientists were collecting data on sea turtles when they saw the injured turtle.

3. Melati and Isabel were only 12 and 10 years old when they decided to tackle plastic pollution.

4. They saw it when they walked to the rice ields or when they went to the beaches.

