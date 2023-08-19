Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Section 5 Your Turn: Reading Halaman 215 - 217

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Simak penjelasan soal dan kunci jawaban kelas 8 SMP pelajaran Bahasa Inggris halaman 215 – 217.

Pada materi ini yang dibahas adalah soal dan kunci jawaban 8 SMP Chapter 4 No Littering Unit 2. What Happened to the Sea Animals? Section 5 Your Turn: Reading.

Terdapat 5 Chapter ( bagian) di dalam buku pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 SMP kurikulum merdeka yakni Chapter 1 Celebrating Independence Day, Chapter 2 Kindness Begins with Me, Chapter 3 Love Our World, Chapter 4 No Littering, Chapter 5 Embrace Yourself.

Pada Chapter 3 Love Our World terdiri dari 3 unit diantaranya Unit 1 Look around you, Unit 2 This is the way, dan Unit 3 Act Now.

Untuk soal dan kunci jawaban 8 SMP meliputi kegiatan siswa dan tugas individu dan dapat digunakan oleh untuk panduan belajar dirumah.

Inilah selengkapnya kunci jawaban kelas 8 SMP SMP Chapter 4 No Littering Unit 2 What Happened to the Sea Animals? ? Section 5 Your Turn Reading halaman 215 – 217 dikutip dari buku kurikulum merdeka serta beberapa sumber:

Section 5 - Your Turn: Reading

Unit 2. What Happened to the Sea Animals?

a. Look at Picture 4.12 and answer the questions. Discuss the answer with your classmates.

Source: DBAT Team/dontbeatosser.epa.nsw.gov.au

1. Why did the swimmer in the irst picture look angry?

2. What do you think is on the man’s head in the second picture? Why is it on his head?

b. Read a story about anti-littering campaigns in Australia. See the Word Box.

The Tosser! anti-littering campaigns started in 2014 as part of the Litter