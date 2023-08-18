Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 3 Section 2 Reading Halaman 166 - 167

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Yuk kita cek penjelasan soal dan kunci jawaban kelas 8 SMP pelajaran Bahasa Inggris halaman 166 – 167.

Pada materi ini yang dibahas adalah soal dan kunci jawaban 8 SMP Chapter 3 Love Our World Unit 3 Act now Section 2 Reading.

Terdapat 5 Chapter ( bagian) di dalam buku pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 SMP kurikulum merdeka yakni Chapter 1 Celebrating Independence Day, Chapter 2 Kindness Begins with Me, Chapter 3 Love Our World, Chapter 4 No Littering, Chapter 5 Embrace Yourself.

Pada Chapter 3 Love Our World terdiri dari 3 unit diantaranya Unit 1 Look around you, Unit 2 This is the way, dan Unit 3 Act Now.

Untuk soal dan kunci jawaban 8 SMP meliputi kegiatan siswa dan tugas individu dan dapat digunakan oleh untuk panduan belajar dirumah.

Berikut selengkapnya kunci jawaban kelas 8 SMP SMP Chapter 3 Love Our World Unit 3 Act now Section 2 Reading halaman 166 – 167 dikutip dari buku kurikulum merdeka serta beberapa sumber:

• Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka Unit 3 Section 1 Say What You Know Halaman 163-165

Section 2 - Reading

Unit 3. Act now

Picture 3.6. Poster about washing hands

Read the poster about washing hands. Based on the poster, answer the following questions.

1. What is the poster about?

2. What is the purpose of the poster?

3. Where do you usually ind the poster?

4. Who are the target audience of the poster?