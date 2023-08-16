Breaking News
Kunci Jawaban

Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 2 Section 3 Listening Halaman 75 - 77

Materi ini yang dibahas adalah soal dan kunci jawaban 8 SMP Chapter 2 Kindness Begins with Me Unit 1 Kindness Towards Differences Section 3 Listening.

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID -  Simak penjelasan soal dan kunci jawaban kelas 8 SMP pelajaran Bahasa Inggris halaman

Materi ini yang dibahas adalah soal dan kunci jawaban 8 SMP Chapter 2 Kindness Begins with Me Unit 1 Kindness Towards Differences Section 3 Listening.

Terdapat 5 Chapter ( bagian) di dalam buku pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 SMP kurikulum merdeka yakni Chapter 1 Celebrating Independence Day, Chapter 2 Kindness Begins with Me, Chapter 3 Love Our World, Chapter 4 No Littering, Chapter 5 Embrace Yourself.

Pada Chapter 1 terdiri dari 3 unit diantaranya Unit 1 Kindness Towards Differences, Unit 2. Kindness and Happiness, dan Unit 3. Kindness and Friendship

Untuk soal dan kunci jawaban 8 SMP meliputi kegiatan siswa dan tugas individu dan dapat digunakan oleh untuk panduan belajar dirumah.

Inilah selengkapnya kunci jawaban kelas 8 SMP Chapter 2 Kindness Begins with Me Unit 1 Kindness Towards Differences Section 2 Listening dikutip dari buku kurikulum merdeka serta beberapa sumber:

Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 2 Unit 1 Section 2 Viewing Halaman 72 -74

Section 3 - Listening

a. Work with a classmate. Circle two pictures that will happen in Part 2.

The Mother Duck and the yellow duckling walked to the river without the gray duckling.

The yellow ducks stayed away from the gray duck.

The yellow ducks and the gray duck swam in the river.

The Mother Duck was angry with the yellow ducklings.

The gray duck lew away from the farm.

b. Listen to Audio 2.3 on the story Part 2. Check your prediction.

