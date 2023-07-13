Bahasa Inggris
60 Soal Tes Bahasa Inggris BUMN Lengkap Kunci Jawaban Soal Pilihan Ganda
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Berikut sejumlah soal tes Bahasa Inggris BUMN Tahun 2023.
Melalui soal-soal yang diterbitkan ini, para peserta pelamar kerja BUMN dapat belajar lebih leluasa.
Terlebih seluruh soal sudah dilengkapi dengan kunci jawaban yang dapat memberikan kemudahan.
Maka dari itu, pelajari seluruh soal dengan seksama untuk meningkatkan pemahaman terhadap materi.
Sehingga nantinya, persiapan yang dilakukan akan berjalan maksimal.
Soal Bahasa Inggris BUMN 2023
To all 3rd President's Cup participants:
Please be informed that the tournament this coming August 21 (Wednesday) is cancelled due to the current inclement weather.
It is tentatively reschudeled to August 31 (Saturday) if the weather will permit. Please wait for updates.
Thank you for your kind understanding.
1. The above announcement may be found in a
A. Memo
B. Brochure
C. Newspaper
D. Lesson book
Jawaban : C
2. On reading the text, the tournament participants will likely...
A. Cancel the tournament
B. Reschudele the activity
C. Complain to the committee
D. Wait for the latest information
Jawaban : D
3. There is current inclement weather ... the President Cup tournament is cancelled.
A. Or
B. So
C. But
D. And
Jawaban : B
4. "USE PROM0 CODE: TUE50P"
What is the closes in meaning of "Promo"?
A. Giving
B. Selling
C. Buying
D. Advertising
Jawaban : D
4. What should we do if we want to buy Mino Burger?
A. Coming to Mino burger shop
B. Calling Mino burger to get 50 percent off
C. Ordering by online at its web address www.minoburger.com
D. Ordering by phone at phone number available on Mino's web
Jawaban : C
5. Miss Clara nor Mr. Elang will attend the annual workshop next monday
A. Neither
B. Either
C. Both
D. Not only
Jawaban : A
6. .... was backed up for miles on the freeway
A. Yesterday
B. Cars
C. Traffic
D. In the morning
Jawaban : D
7. Fitzgerald ..... the society of the 1920's in his novel, the great gatsby
A. Reflect
B. Reflects
C. Are reflecting
D. Have reflected
Jawaban : B
8. Engineers .... for work on the new space program
A. Necessary
B. Are needed
C. Hopefully
D. Next month
Jawaban : D
9. With his friend .... found the movie theater
A. Has
B. He
C. Later
D. When
Jawaban : B
10. I enjoy .... to music
A. Listening
B. Listen
C. Listened
D. Was listened
Jawaban : A
11. The way professor Mattis teaches Mathematics not only keeps the student interest
A. And also increases their motivation
B. But also increasing their motivation
C. And he also increases their motivation
D. But also increase their motivation
Jawaban : D
12. School principals ... at schools
A. Is working
B. Work
C. Going to work
D. Maybe working
Jawaban : B
13. While living in Kebumen, we always went to school on foot. This meant that we ... on foot while we were living in Bogor
A. Go to school
B. Are going to school
C. Used to go to school
D. Are used to going to school
Jawaban : C
14. I ... from Indonesia
A. Is
B. Are
C. Am
D. Be
Jawaban : C
15. I will watch Ghost Stories on metro TV as soon as I ... my typing.
A. Have finished
B. Finish
C. Am finishing
D. Finished
Jawaban : B
16. When lava reaches the surface, its temperature can be ten times ... boiling water
A. The temperature
B. That of
C. It is
D. More
Jawaban : B
17. In economics, "diminishing returns" describes .... resource inputs and production
