60 Soal Tes Bahasa Inggris BUMN Lengkap Kunci Jawaban Soal Pilihan Ganda

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Berikut sejumlah soal tes Bahasa Inggris BUMN Tahun 2023.

Melalui soal-soal yang diterbitkan ini, para peserta pelamar kerja BUMN dapat belajar lebih leluasa.

Terlebih seluruh soal sudah dilengkapi dengan kunci jawaban yang dapat memberikan kemudahan.

Maka dari itu, pelajari seluruh soal dengan seksama untuk meningkatkan pemahaman terhadap materi.

Sehingga nantinya, persiapan yang dilakukan akan berjalan maksimal.

Soal Bahasa Inggris BUMN 2023

To all 3rd President's Cup participants:

Please be informed that the tournament this coming August 21 (Wednesday) is cancelled due to the current inclement weather.

It is tentatively reschudeled to August 31 (Saturday) if the weather will permit. Please wait for updates.

Thank you for your kind understanding.

1. The above announcement may be found in a

A. Memo

B. Brochure

C. Newspaper

D. Lesson book

Jawaban : C

2. On reading the text, the tournament participants will likely...

A. Cancel the tournament

B. Reschudele the activity

C. Complain to the committee

D. Wait for the latest information

Jawaban : D

3. There is current inclement weather ... the President Cup tournament is cancelled.

A. Or

B. So

C. But

D. And

Jawaban : B

4. "USE PROM0 CODE: TUE50P"

What is the closes in meaning of "Promo"?

A. Giving

B. Selling

C. Buying

D. Advertising

Jawaban : D

4. What should we do if we want to buy Mino Burger?

A. Coming to Mino burger shop

B. Calling Mino burger to get 50 percent off

C. Ordering by online at its web address www.minoburger.com

D. Ordering by phone at phone number available on Mino's web

Jawaban : C

5. Miss Clara nor Mr. Elang will attend the annual workshop next monday

A. Neither

B. Either

C. Both

D. Not only

Jawaban : A

6. .... was backed up for miles on the freeway

A. Yesterday

B. Cars

C. Traffic

D. In the morning

Jawaban : D

7. Fitzgerald ..... the society of the 1920's in his novel, the great gatsby

A. Reflect

B. Reflects

C. Are reflecting

D. Have reflected

Jawaban : B

8. Engineers .... for work on the new space program

A. Necessary

B. Are needed

C. Hopefully

D. Next month

Jawaban : D

9. With his friend .... found the movie theater

A. Has

B. He

C. Later

D. When

Jawaban : B

10. I enjoy .... to music

A. Listening

B. Listen

C. Listened

D. Was listened

Jawaban : A

11. The way professor Mattis teaches Mathematics not only keeps the student interest

A. And also increases their motivation

B. But also increasing their motivation

C. And he also increases their motivation

D. But also increase their motivation

Jawaban : D

12. School principals ... at schools

A. Is working

B. Work

C. Going to work

D. Maybe working

Jawaban : B

13. While living in Kebumen, we always went to school on foot. This meant that we ... on foot while we were living in Bogor

A. Go to school

B. Are going to school

C. Used to go to school

D. Are used to going to school

Jawaban : C

14. I ... from Indonesia

A. Is

B. Are

C. Am

D. Be

Jawaban : C

15. I will watch Ghost Stories on metro TV as soon as I ... my typing.

A. Have finished

B. Finish

C. Am finishing

D. Finished

Jawaban : B

16. When lava reaches the surface, its temperature can be ten times ... boiling water

A. The temperature

B. That of

C. It is

D. More

Jawaban : B

17. In economics, "diminishing returns" describes .... resource inputs and production