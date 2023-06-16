Soal Kelas 9

Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Ulangan/Ujian Sumatif Semester 1 Kurikulum Merdeka Lengkap Kunci Jawaban

Soal Bahasa Inggris yang ada dalam artikel ini dirangkum sebagai bahan belajar baik pembelajaran Kurikulum Merdeka maupun K13.

Editor: Syahroni
zoom-inlihat foto Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Ulangan/Ujian Sumatif Semester 1 Kurikulum Merdeka Lengkap Kunci Jawaban
Buku Kurikulum Merdeka
Kumpulan soal ulangan bahasa inggris ulangan sumatif kurikulum merdeka semester 1 tahun 2023 kelas 9. 

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Berikut adalah soal dan jawaban ulangan Bahasa Inggris kelas 9 SMP/MTs semester 1 tahun 2023.

Ada beberapa contoh soal ulangan yang dirangkum sebagai bahan belajar menghadapi ujian semester 2023.

Soal Bahasa Inggris yang ada dalam artikel ini dirangkum sebagai bahan belajar baik pembelajaran Kurikulum Merdeka maupun K13.

Carilah berbagai referensi untuk meningkatkan kompetensimu.

Semakin banyak latihan soal maka semakin banyak ilmu pengetahuan yang didapatkan.

Selain soal Bahasa Inggris dalam artikel ini juga merangkum soal dan kunci jawaban semua pelajaran kelas 9 SMP/MTs.

(Lengkap soal dan kunci jawaban ulangan SMP semua pelajaran kelas 9 klik link)

Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9:

1. We can easily make a compass. How to do this by hoarding garbage in the hole. Preferably, the hole is made in the shade. This is done to speed up the decay process. If the leaf pile is not in the shade, the following happens:
A. Shady places speed up decay
B. moisture accelerates the leaves
C. Laub does not rot quickly
D. The leaf will not rot

Jawaban : C

Baca juga: Soal Ulangan/Ujian Sumatif IPS Kelas 9 Semester 1 Tahun 2023 Lengkap Kunci Jawaban Kurikulum Merdeka

2. Read the following conversation text carefully!
Harun: “Lia, is your father at home?”
Lia: No. Will you learn how to plant trees? “
Aaron: Yes. Where is she? Lia: My father is still working Harun: When will he come home? “Lia:” Usually late in the afternoon. “
Aaron: Alright, I’ll be back this afternoon.
The topic of conversation text is …
A. Learn to plant trees
B. Joint tree graft
C. Transplanting a study plan
D. How to plant trees

Jawaban : C

3. Read the following report section carefully!
Sixth grade elementary school students visit Yogyakarta Palace Museum. The visit takes place on Tuesday, January 9, 2018. The Yogyakarta Palace Museum is located in the Yogyakarta Palace area. At the museum, students are very neat and polite. Students do not hold any objects that should not be touched. They quietly watched the museum collection objects. The contents of the report are …

A. Get Class VI at Mulia Elementary School at the Yogyakarta Palace Museum
B. Students of Mulia Elementary School are watching the building in Yogyakarta Palace
C. On Tuesday, January 9, 2018, sixth grade students of Mulia Elementary School visited the palace
D. Yogyakarta Palace Museum implements various rules for visitors.

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Tags
Bahasa Inggris
Kelas 9
soal bahasa inggris kelas 9 semester 1 pdf
soal bahasa inggris kelas 9 semester 1 beserta jaw
soal bahasa inggris kelas 9 semester 1 dan kunci j
soal uas bahasa inggris kelas 9 semester 1 dan jaw
soal bahasa inggris kelas 9 semester 1 kurikulum 2
soal bahasa inggris kelas 9 semester 1 dan kunci j
quizizz pas bahasa inggris kelas 9 semester 1
soal pas bahasa inggris kelas 9 semester 1
BERITATERKAIT
    • Berita Terkait :#Soal Kelas 9
    Ikuti kami di
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Pintu Harmonika Malang Langsung dari Pabrik
    Pintu Harmonika Malang Langsung dari Pabrik
    Rp850.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Sajadah Traveling Jumeira Bludru 3/4 Premium Grosir dan Sablon Custom
    Sajadah Traveling Jumeira Bludru 3/4 Premium Grosir dan Sablon Custom
    Rp15.000
    Jawa Timur, Kediri
    Terbaik, Pabrik Segel Plastik Segel Locis - Ogan Ilir
    Terbaik, Pabrik Segel Plastik Segel Locis - Ogan Ilir
    Rp1.400
    Sumatera Selatan, Ogan Ilir
    Jasa Pengecatan Lapangan Basket Banyuwangi Termurah & Berpengalaman 20 Tahun
    Jasa Pengecatan Lapangan Basket Banyuwangi Termurah & Berpengalaman 20 Tahun
    Rp100.000
    Jawa Timur, Banyuwangi
    Pintu Harmonika Magetan Murah Terpercaya
    Pintu Harmonika Magetan Murah Terpercaya
    Rp850.000
    Jawa Timur, Magetan
    Produsen Karet Dilatasi Gedung Kualitas Terbaik
    Produsen Karet Dilatasi Gedung Kualitas Terbaik
    Rp600.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Rumah Banyak Bonus di Benda Barat Pamulang Tangerang Selatan
    Rumah Banyak Bonus di Benda Barat Pamulang Tangerang Selatan
    Rp570.000.000
    Banten, Tangerang Selatan
    Aplikasi Kasir Dan Stok Barang
    Aplikasi Kasir Dan Stok Barang
    Rp3.500.000
    Jawa Timur, Mojokerto
    Dijual Rumah 2 Lantai Perum Griya Pemata Hijau 2 SMD
    Dijual Rumah 2 Lantai Perum Griya Pemata Hijau 2 SMD
    Rp4 Milyar
    Kalimantan Timur, Samarinda
    Pabrik Genteng Beton Minimalis Trenggalek
    Pabrik Genteng Beton Minimalis Trenggalek
    Rp5.800
    Jawa Timur, Trenggalek
    Nasi kotak ya bunnn
    Nasi kotak ya bunnn
    Rp14.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Paket Jasa Pasang Penangkal Petir Arcamanik By Sinyalindo - Bandung Kota
    Paket Jasa Pasang Penangkal Petir Arcamanik By Sinyalindo - Bandung Kota
    Rp2.530.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Distributor Baju Gamis Sarimbit Terbaru RJK Hijab Blitar Jatim
    Distributor Baju Gamis Sarimbit Terbaru RJK Hijab Blitar Jatim
    Rp1.126.000
    Jawa Timur, Blitar
    Rumah Eksotik Unik di Benda Barat Pamulang - Tangerang Selatan
    Rumah Eksotik Unik di Benda Barat Pamulang - Tangerang Selatan
    Rp580.000.000
    Banten, Tangerang Selatan
    Tlep. 0857 3259 0133, Jasa Gapura Kantor Desa Kota Pekalongan
    Tlep. 0857 3259 0133, Jasa Gapura Kantor Desa Kota Pekalongan
    Rp1.500.000
    Jawa Timur, Mojokerto
    Naufal Hills perumahan mewah di lawang
    Naufal Hills perumahan mewah di lawang
    Rp789.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Jasa Penyalur ART Baby Sitter & Rawat Lansia di Banjarmasin
    Jasa Penyalur ART Baby Sitter & Rawat Lansia di Banjarmasin
    Rp2.500.000
    Kalimantan Selatan, Tanah Laut
    Tlep. 0857 3259 0133, Jasa Gapura Kantor Desa Kota Magelang
    Tlep. 0857 3259 0133, Jasa Gapura Kantor Desa Kota Magelang
    Rp1.500.000
    Jawa Timur, Mojokerto
    Jasa Penyalur Pembantu Rumah Tangga & Baby Sitter Terpercaya di Batulicin Kota
    Jasa Penyalur Pembantu Rumah Tangga & Baby Sitter Terpercaya di Batulicin Kota
    Rp2.500.000
    Kalimantan Selatan, Tanah Laut
    PENAWARAN SPESIAL!! Pulau Tabuhan: Petualangan Seru dalam Paket Outing Outbound Banyuwangi
    PENAWARAN SPESIAL!! Pulau Tabuhan: Petualangan Seru dalam Paket Outing Outbound Banyuwangi
    Rp150.000
    Jawa Timur, Banyuwangi
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Redaksi
    Info iklan