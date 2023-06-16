Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Ulangan/Ujian Sumatif Semester 1 Kurikulum Merdeka Lengkap Kunci Jawaban

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Berikut adalah soal dan jawaban ulangan Bahasa Inggris kelas 9 SMP/MTs semester 1 tahun 2023.

Ada beberapa contoh soal ulangan yang dirangkum sebagai bahan belajar menghadapi ujian semester 2023.

Soal Bahasa Inggris yang ada dalam artikel ini dirangkum sebagai bahan belajar baik pembelajaran Kurikulum Merdeka maupun K13.

Carilah berbagai referensi untuk meningkatkan kompetensimu.

Semakin banyak latihan soal maka semakin banyak ilmu pengetahuan yang didapatkan.

Selain soal Bahasa Inggris dalam artikel ini juga merangkum soal dan kunci jawaban semua pelajaran kelas 9 SMP/MTs.

Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9:

1. We can easily make a compass. How to do this by hoarding garbage in the hole. Preferably, the hole is made in the shade. This is done to speed up the decay process. If the leaf pile is not in the shade, the following happens:

A. Shady places speed up decay

B. moisture accelerates the leaves

C. Laub does not rot quickly

D. The leaf will not rot

Jawaban : C

2. Read the following conversation text carefully!

Harun: “Lia, is your father at home?”

Lia: No. Will you learn how to plant trees? “

Aaron: Yes. Where is she? Lia: My father is still working Harun: When will he come home? “Lia:” Usually late in the afternoon. “

Aaron: Alright, I’ll be back this afternoon.

The topic of conversation text is …

A. Learn to plant trees

B. Joint tree graft

C. Transplanting a study plan

D. How to plant trees

Jawaban : C

3. Read the following report section carefully!

Sixth grade elementary school students visit Yogyakarta Palace Museum. The visit takes place on Tuesday, January 9, 2018. The Yogyakarta Palace Museum is located in the Yogyakarta Palace area. At the museum, students are very neat and polite. Students do not hold any objects that should not be touched. They quietly watched the museum collection objects. The contents of the report are …

A. Get Class VI at Mulia Elementary School at the Yogyakarta Palace Museum

B. Students of Mulia Elementary School are watching the building in Yogyakarta Palace

C. On Tuesday, January 9, 2018, sixth grade students of Mulia Elementary School visited the palace

D. Yogyakarta Palace Museum implements various rules for visitors.