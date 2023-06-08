Soal Kelas 10

Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10 Ulangan Semester 2 Tahun 2023 Lengkap Kunci Jawaban Ujian UAS/PAT B Ing

Selain soal Bahasa Inggris dalam artikel ini juga merangkum soal dan kunci jawaban semua pelajaran kelas 10.

Kumpulan soal ulangan Bahasa Inggris kelas 10 SMA/SMK hingga MA terbaru tahun 2023. 

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Simak soal ulangan Bahasa Inggris kelas 10 SMA/SMK hingga MA tahun 2023 berikut ini.

Ada sejumlah soal yang dirangkum sebagai bahan belajar meningkatkan kompetensi diri.

Cermati dan pahami soal-soal yang ada serta berikan jawabanmu.

Setiap pertanyaan juga disertai dengan kunci jawaban.

Adanya kunci jawaban diharapkan dapat membantumu dalam mengoreksi hasil belajar.

Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10:

The text is for questions no. 1-4

 Rome is the capital city of Italy. I f you visit Rome, you will have plenty of chances to see all sorts of great sights. Rome can be traced through its mythology when it was founded on. It was said that twins of Romulus and Remus have founded the city in 753 BC, on the date of April 21st. This corresponds were fairly close to archeological evidence, which shows farming communities in the area. As the Catholic Church grew, Rome became more and more important in both religion and politics. Rome was one of the central leading cities in the Renaissance. It is seen when visitors walk through the streets and see the various buildings. They style was profoundly affected by the work of the artists of the time. Visitors can see evidence of all sorts of artistic influences, such as the Baroque palaces, the huge squares and obelisks, and other structure throughout the city.
 Rome is well –known for its architecture. The Colosseum is a sample of famous Roman structures. It was once a grand, ground-breaking amphitheatre, and was at the forefront of  architectural advancements in 70 AD. Since then it has fallen apart slightly, but it is still an astounding and imposing structure. Modern Rome is a very busy place to visit. It is considered as a cultural center of the region, and offers all the arts in various forms.
 It his a thriving music scene, with several major concert halls. Rome puts out a lof of movies every year, more than any other region of  Italy. It is home to Cinecitta studios, the biggest facility in Europe.

1. Rome is the capital city of ….
a. Spain
b. France
c. Italy
d. Monaco
e. San Marino
Jawab : c

2. What is the name of the building that represent Roman structures in Rome?
a. Colosseum
b. Roman Museum
c. Renaissance  Museum
d. Romulus & Remus Museum
e. Cineatta Studios
Jawab : a

3. Whwn was the city founded?
a. In 758 BC
b. In 753 BC
c. In 735 BC
d. In 754 BC
e. In 757 BC
Jawab : b

4. What is the suitable title for the text above?
a. Italy
b. Roman Era
c. Colosseum
d. City of Rome
e. The Mythology of Italy
Jawab : d

