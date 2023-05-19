Kunci Jawaban SMP

Soal Ujian Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 Semester 2 Lengkap Kunci Jawaban Soal Ujian Sekolah SMP

Simak soal ujian bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP Semester 2. Soal dan kunci jawaban ini sebagai bahan memandu siswa untuk belajar.

Simak soal ujian bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP Semester 2. Soal dan kunci jawaban ini sebagai bahan memandu siswa untuk belajar. 

Lakukan latihan belajar untuk menambah wawasan mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris.

Kumpulan soal ujian berupa soal pilihan ganda sebanyak 45 soal.

Pertanyaan soal disertai pula dengan kunci jawaban SMP.

Simak soal pilihan ganda Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP.

Soal Ujian Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 7 Semester 2 Lengkap Kunci Jawaban Soal Ujian Sekolah SMP

Read the text and answer the questions by choosing the correct alternative.
Questions 1 to 5 refer to the following text.

My family and I live in a new house in Surabaya on Jl. Kartini. It is a very nice house and I like it. The house has four bedrooms, one living room and one kitchen.

There are two bathrooms and one of them is next to my room. My house also has a garage.

Beside the garage, there is a small swimming pool. There is also a large garden in front of the house. We love the house.

1. Where does the writer live?
a. Semarang.
b. Jakarta.
c. Surabaya.
d. Bandung.

2. How is the writer's house?
a. It is large.
b. It is beautiful.
c. It is big.
d. It is small.

3. How many bedrooms does the house have?
a. Two.
b. Three.
c. Four.
d. Five.

4. What is next to the writer's room?
a. Kitchen.
b. Living room.
c. Bathroom.
d. Garage.

