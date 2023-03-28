Soal Ujian Sekolah Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 2023 Lengkap Kunci Jawaban Soal USBN Bahasa Inggris

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Berikut adalah kumpulan soal ulangan dan ujian akhir sekolah kelas 12 pelajaran Bahasa Inggris tahun 2023.

Ada sejumlah pertanyaan sebagai bahan belajar dalam persiapan menghadapi ujian sekolah berstandar nasional (USBN) 2023.

Cermati setiap pertanyaan yang ada selanjutnya berikan jawabanmu.

Semakin banyak Anda benar dalam menjawab pertanyaan menunjukan tingkat pemahaman akan materi semakin baik.

Carilah berbagai referensi lainnya untuk mengasah kemampuan Anda.

Soal-soal USBN Bahasa Inggris yang ada dalam artikel ini hanya sebagai bahan melatih diri dalam menghadapi ujian sekolah.

Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12:

1. Fizha : I need to finish this product proposal today and I have to catch a train at 5:15.

Alisha : ... .

Fizha : That’s very kind of you.

A. I am sure you can finish it soon.

B. I don’t think I can help you.

C. Can I give you my hand?

D. Can you help me?

Jawab : c

2. Melati : What do you usually do during the day ?

Dika : I start working at sevenA.M and finish it at seven P.M. Usually, ….

Melati : You are asales, aren’t you?

Dika : Absolutely right.

A. I meet my siblings for a discussion

B. I help the customers to complain

C. I sellall the declined products

D. I market the products

Jawab : d

3. Adzkia : I need to find a lot of sources for my script. Do you have any recommendation?

Adna : ... And I think it is easy to do and ofcourse you need reference books.

A. Do you have a calculator?

B. The script is not so difficult.

C. You can help me find it soon.

D. Have you browsedthe internet?

Jawab : d

4. Firda : What do you think is the best way for us to get to the conference?

Baiza : We take the train. We could get some work done on the way.

Firda : ... That is the best plan, I think.

A. I am not sure

B. I don’t think so

C. I couldn’t agree more

D. I have no idea about it