Soal Bahasa Inggris Lirik Lagu I Have a Dream Lengkap Kunci Jawaban Hadapi UAS / PAS 2023

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Dalam pembahasan soal Bahasa Inggris tentang lirik lagu.
Terdapat sejumlah lagu yang dijadikan sebagai pembahasan seperti pada lagu I Have a Dream.
Lagu 'I have a dream' pertama kali dinyanyikan oleh ABBA, pada tahun 1979 di Swedia.
Dan kemudian dinyanyikan kembali oleh Westlife pada tahun 1999.
Pembasan dalam soal Bahasa Inggris seluruhnya akan diambil dari lirik lagu I Have a Dream.
Namun sebelum menjawaban soal lirik lagu, berikut ini lirik lagu I Have a Dream.
I Have a Dream, a song to sing
To help me cope, with anything
If you see the wonder, of a fairy tale
You can take the future, even if you fail
I believe in angels
Something good in everything I see
I believe in angels
When I know the time is right for me
I'll cross the stream, I Have a Dream
I Have a Dream, a fantasy
To help me through, reality
And my destination, makes it worth the while
Pushin' through the darkness, still another mile
I believe in angels
Something good in everything I see
I believe in angels
When I know the time is right for me
I'll cross the stream, I Have a Dream
I'll cross the stream, I Have a Dream
Soal dan Jawaban
1. What is the song about??