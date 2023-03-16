Soal Bahasa Inggris Lirik Lagu I Have a Dream Lengkap Kunci Jawaban Hadapi UAS / PAS 2023

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Dalam pembahasan soal Bahasa Inggris tentang lirik lagu.

Terdapat sejumlah lagu yang dijadikan sebagai pembahasan seperti pada lagu I Have a Dream.

Lagu 'I have a dream' pertama kali dinyanyikan oleh ABBA, pada tahun 1979 di Swedia.

Dan kemudian dinyanyikan kembali oleh Westlife pada tahun 1999.

Pembasan dalam soal Bahasa Inggris seluruhnya akan diambil dari lirik lagu I Have a Dream.

Namun sebelum menjawaban soal lirik lagu, berikut ini lirik lagu I Have a Dream.

I Have a Dream, a song to sing

To help me cope, with anything

If you see the wonder, of a fairy tale

You can take the future, even if you fail

I believe in angels

Something good in everything I see

I believe in angels

When I know the time is right for me

I'll cross the stream, I Have a Dream

I Have a Dream, a fantasy

To help me through, reality

And my destination, makes it worth the while

Pushin' through the darkness, still another mile

I believe in angels

Something good in everything I see

I believe in angels

When I know the time is right for me

I'll cross the stream, I Have a Dream

I'll cross the stream, I Have a Dream

I Have a Dream, a song to sing

To help me cope, with anything

If you see the wonder, of a fairy tale

You can take the future, even if you fail

I believe in angels

Something good in everything I see

I believe in angels

When I know the time is right for me

I'll cross the stream, I Have a Dream

I'll cross the stream, I Have a Dream

Soal dan Jawaban

1. What is the song about??