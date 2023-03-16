Bahasa Inggris

Soal Bahasa Inggris Lirik Lagu I Have a Dream Lengkap Kunci Jawaban Hadapi UAS / PAS 2023

Terdapat sejumlah lagu yang dijadikan sebagai pembahasan seperti pada lagu I Have a Dream.............

Penulis: Madrosid | Editor: Madrosid
zoom-inlihat foto Soal Bahasa Inggris Lirik Lagu I Have a Dream Lengkap Kunci Jawaban Hadapi UAS / PAS 2023
Kolase Tribunpontianak.co.id / sid / google
Pembahasan soal Bahasa Inggris mengenai lirik lagu I Have a Dream. 

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Dalam pembahasan soal Bahasa Inggris tentang lirik lagu.

Terdapat sejumlah lagu yang dijadikan sebagai pembahasan seperti pada lagu I Have a Dream.

Lagu 'I have a dream' pertama kali dinyanyikan oleh ABBA, pada tahun 1979 di Swedia.

Dan kemudian dinyanyikan kembali oleh Westlife pada tahun  1999.

Pembasan dalam soal Bahasa Inggris seluruhnya akan diambil dari lirik lagu I Have a Dream.

Namun sebelum menjawaban soal lirik lagu, berikut ini lirik lagu I Have a Dream.

Baca juga: 30 Soal Ujian Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Semester 2 Lengkap Kunci Jawaban Latihan UAS 2023

I Have a Dream, a song to sing
To help me cope, with anything
If you see the wonder, of a fairy tale
You can take the future, even if you fail

I believe in angels
Something good in everything I see
I believe in angels
When I know the time is right for me
I'll cross the stream, I Have a Dream

I Have a Dream, a fantasy
To help me through, reality
And my destination, makes it worth the while
Pushin' through the darkness, still another mile

I believe in angels
Something good in everything I see
I believe in angels
When I know the time is right for me
I'll cross the stream, I Have a Dream
I'll cross the stream, I Have a Dream

I Have a Dream, a song to sing
To help me cope, with anything
If you see the wonder, of a fairy tale
You can take the future, even if you fail

I believe in angels
Something good in everything I see
I believe in angels
When I know the time is right for me
I'll cross the stream, I Have a Dream
I'll cross the stream, I Have a Dream

Baca juga: Soal dan Jawaban PAS Agama Kristen Kelas 2 SD Semester 2 Essay

Soal dan Jawaban

1. What is the song about??

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Tags
soal
Bahasa Inggris
Lirik Lagu
i have a dream
kunci jawaban
UAS
PAS
Bahasa
pembahasan
Westlife

  • Tribun Shopping

    5 Rekomendasi Piring Saji Berkualitas, Bikin Hidangan Berbuka Jadi Lebih Berwarna

    5 Rekomendasi Piring Saji Berkualitas, Bikin Hidangan Berbuka Jadi Lebih Berwarna

    5 Rekomendasi Skincare OASEA LABORATORIES Paling Laris, Ada Cleansing Balm hingga Serum

    5 Rekomendasi Skincare OASEA LABORATORIES Paling Laris, Ada Cleansing Balm hingga Serum

    Miliki Konstruksi yang Kokoh, Ini 5 Rekomendasi Laptop HP Pavilion dengan Kualitas Terbaik

    Miliki Konstruksi yang Kokoh, Ini 5 Rekomendasi Laptop HP Pavilion dengan Kualitas Terbaik

    5 Tips Merawat Kabel Headset Agar Tidak Mudah Putus, Awet, dan Tahan Lama

    5 Tips Merawat Kabel Headset Agar Tidak Mudah Putus, Awet, dan Tahan Lama

    Simak 5 Keunggulan Kulkas Inverter, Performanya Handal Tapi Hemat Energi

    Simak 5 Keunggulan Kulkas Inverter, Performanya Handal Tapi Hemat Energi

    • Berita Terkait :#Bahasa Inggris
    Ikuti kami di
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Kamera Canon 700D Lensa Kit 18-55mm IS II Fullset Second Sensor Bersih - Bogor
    Kamera Canon 700D Lensa Kit 18-55mm IS II Fullset Second Sensor Bersih - Bogor
    Rp2.500.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Kamera Sony A6000 Fullset Lensa Kit 16-50mm Bekas Normal - Semarang
    Kamera Sony A6000 Fullset Lensa Kit 16-50mm Bekas Normal - Semarang
    Rp6.400.000
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang
    Motor Honda Vario 160 2022 Seken Surat Lengkap Pajak Panjang Harga Nego - Gresik
    Motor Honda Vario 160 2022 Seken Surat Lengkap Pajak Panjang Harga Nego - Gresik
    Rp22.800.000
    Jawa Timur, Gresik
    Laptop Thinkpad T470 RAM 8GB SSD 128GB Bekas Fullset Garansi - Sidoarjo
    Laptop Thinkpad T470 RAM 8GB SSD 128GB Bekas Fullset Garansi - Sidoarjo
    Rp3.400.000
    Jawa Timur, Sidoarjo
    HP Xiaomi Redmi 9A RAM 4/64GB Bekas Fullset Bonus Case Harga Murah - Surabaya
    HP Xiaomi Redmi 9A RAM 4/64GB Bekas Fullset Bonus Case Harga Murah - Surabaya
    Rp800.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Kerajinan Kayung Etnik dari Kayu Kaboa Handmade Ready - Bandung
    Kerajinan Kayung Etnik dari Kayu Kaboa Handmade Ready - Bandung
    Rp150.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Kerajinan Gelang Etnik dari Bahan Alami Biji Gebang dan Matahiyang - Bandung
    Kerajinan Gelang Etnik dari Bahan Alami Biji Gebang dan Matahiyang - Bandung
    Rp75.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Sepeda MTB Thrill Ricochet 4 T140 Bekas Fungsi Normal Siap Pakai - Bekasi
    Sepeda MTB Thrill Ricochet 4 T140 Bekas Fungsi Normal Siap Pakai - Bekasi
    Rp8.500.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi
    Kerajinan Pajangan Antique Vintage Bekas Zaman VOC Berat 3kg - Bandung
    Kerajinan Pajangan Antique Vintage Bekas Zaman VOC Berat 3kg - Bandung
    Rp2.500.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Jual Apartement Kawasan Premium Melawai Kebayoran Baru Bawah Harga Pasar - Jakarta Selatan
    Jual Apartement Kawasan Premium Melawai Kebayoran Baru Bawah Harga Pasar - Jakarta Selatan
    Rp129 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Apartemen Jakarta Selatan 26 BR Kawasa Elit Kebayoran Baru
    Apartemen Jakarta Selatan 26 BR Kawasa Elit Kebayoran Baru
    Rp129 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Krim Penghilang Rambut Kaki Permanen di Kab. Halmahera Barat Kondang Hair Removal Spray
    Krim Penghilang Rambut Kaki Permanen di Kab. Halmahera Barat Kondang Hair Removal Spray
    Rp77.200
    Lampung, Lampung Tengah
    3 Unit Villa Petitenget Seminyak Kerobokan Badung Bali
    3 Unit Villa Petitenget Seminyak Kerobokan Badung Bali
    Rp25 Milyar
    Bali, Badung
    Rumah Jakarta Timur Dekat Tol Bambu Apus
    Rumah Jakarta Timur Dekat Tol Bambu Apus
    Rp1,2 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Premix Bebek Peking Bogor
    Premix Bebek Peking Bogor
    Rp22.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Masker bedah N95
    Masker bedah N95
    Rp480.000
    Banten, Tangerang
    Ahli Layanan Pasang Antena Tv & Melayani Parabola Pasar Minggu
    Ahli Layanan Pasang Antena Tv & Melayani Parabola Pasar Minggu
    Rp550.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Masker Bedah N95
    Masker Bedah N95
    Rp480.000
    Banten, Tangerang
    Rumah Sidoarum Sorolaten Godean 2 Kamar Halaman Luas Dekat Masjid
    Rumah Sidoarum Sorolaten Godean 2 Kamar Halaman Luas Dekat Masjid
    Rp680.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Suplemen Pakan Bebek Potong Indramayu
    Suplemen Pakan Bebek Potong Indramayu
    Rp22.000
    Jawa Barat, Indramayu
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Redaksi
    Info iklan