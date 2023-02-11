Kumpulan Contoh Soal Bahasa Inggris UTBK SNBT 2023-2024

Ada beberapa soal yang dapat dijadikan sebagai bahan belajar dalam persiapan menghadapi tes seleksi masuk perguruan tinggi negeri 2023-2024.

Editor: Syahroni
Kumpulan Contoh Soal Bahasa Inggris UTBK SNBT 2023-2024
GRAFIS TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID/ENRO
Soal-soal Bahasa Inggris UTBK SNBT 2023. 

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Berikut adalah contoh soal UTBK SNBT 2023.

Adapun soal yang dirangkum dalam artikel ini adalah soal Bahasa Inggris.

Cermati setiap soal atau pertanyaan dan pelajari dengan seksama.

Perbanyak latihan soal untuk memperkaya wawasan Anda.

Semakin banyak Anda latihan soal maka akan semakin besar peluang Anda lolos tes seleksi masuk perguruan tinggi.

Terlebih pada program studi favorit tentunya persaingan semakin ketat.

Anda harus memperkaya wawasan agar semakin siap.

Soal Bahasa Inggris UTBK SNBT 2023:

A new study, published Thursday in Science, makes a strong case that the second theory is the right one. A team of
anthropologists from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany, developed a
battery of learning tests they call the Primate Cognition Test Battery, and gave it to 106 chimps, 105 children and 32
orang-utans, to compare the groups directly on physical and social learning. Says Esther Hermann, a co-author of the paper: “It’s the first time anything like this has been done.

The three groups performed about equally well on physical learning –- locating hidden objects, figuring out the
source of a noise, understanding the concepts of more and less, using a stick to get something that’s out of reach. And indeed, the kids were of an age –-- 2 ½ years old –-- where it’s widely known that they do perform about as well as chimps in such tests. So for example, the scientists would hide a treat of some kind –-- a toy, or some food –-- behind a box, while the test subjects looked on, the kids, chimps and orang-utans would have to be sophisticated enough to know that the object disappearing from view didn’t mean it stopped existing, and had to be able to figure out where it had gone All three groups did equally well at this sort of thing.

1. With reference to the primates in the experiment, the author mainly deals with their …
(A) intelligent capacity.
(B) social achievement.
(C) physical performance.
(D) emotional maturity.
(E) cognitive curiosity.

2. The purpose of the study is to …
(A) examine the physical and social relationships between some animals and humans.
(B) analyze the physical and social ability between some animals and humans.
(C) describe the behavior of some animals and humans in the physical and social learning.
(D) see if there is a similarity between some animals and humans in the physical and social learning.
(E) explain factors in the physical and social learning between some animals and humans.

3. The paragraph preceding the passage above is most likely about description of …
(A) the psychological test.
(B) the two theories of learning.
(C) the social and physical learning.
(D) mammals and their classification.
(E) the Primate Cognition Test Battery.

