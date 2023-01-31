Contoh Subject Saat Mengirim Surat Lamaran Kerja Via Email dalam Bahasa Inggris dan Indonesia

Dikutip dari ENGLISHIANA, berikut Ini contoh yang bisa kamu terapkan saat mengirim surat lamaran kerja via email.

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID- Email adalah media komunikasi yang umum dipakai di dunia bisnis maupun pribadi, baik lokal juga internasional.

Di dunia internasional, email dalam Bahasa Inggris menjadi salah satu elemen penting.

Kamu juga harus memperhatikan setiap tatanan kalimat dan kata agar teratur dan rapi.

Contoh Perkenalan Diri Saat Interview Kerja Pakai Bahasa Inggris

Contoh Email Surat Lamaran Kerja Pertama

To: Jones Setia Negara@gmail.com

Cc:

Subject: Application Letter for Senior Correspondent of the Western Region

Dear Mr. Jones Setia Negara,
I am a regular reader of your daily newspaper and it has been my dream to work with your publishing company. I would like you to kindly consider my application for the post of senior correspondent of the western region.
As you can see my resume, I have passed my journalism masters with distinction. I have worked with New Sun of Western for five years and I have covered political and human interest stories. I am sending a link of all the stories done by me so far along with my resume.
I would be pleased if you could take out time and give me a chance for an interview with you so that I get to show you my work in detail.
I shall look forward to hearing from you.
With regards and best wishes,

Yours sincerely,


Allison Maneralay
---
Untuk: Jones Setia Negara@gmail.com

Cc:

Perihal: Surat Permohonan Koresponden Senior dari Wilayah Barat

Salam Hormat Tuan Jones Setia Negara,

