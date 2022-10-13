Soal UTS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 SMP / MTs Lengkap Kunci Jawaban Soal Pilihan Ganda & Essay
Sebab mampu merangsang dan menyegarkan ingatan terkait pelajaran yang sudah pernah didapatkan sebelumnya.
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Pembahasan soal latihan Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP / MTs Semester 1 dalam menghadapi ujian sekolah dalam waktu dekat ini.
Soal latihan ini sangat bermanfaat sekali bagi siswa untuk mengasah kemampuannya dalam menjawab soal.
Sehingga dengan latihan soal siswa akan terbiasa menjawab soal dalam berbagai variasi serta mengingatkan kembali atas pelajaran yang sudah pernah didapatkan.
Soal terdiri dari soal pilihan ganda dan essay sebagai latihan bagi siswa.
Berikut ini soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Semester 1.
Soal Pilihan Ganda
1. Choose the following sentences which expression of “congratulation”…
A. Great
B. Poor you are!
C. Get well soon my friend
D. Don’t be sick
2. 2. The following sentence is expression of hope…
A. I like a nice house
B. I need a nice house
C. I would like to have a nice house
D. I wish I had a nice house
3. 3. Roni : I won the swimming
competition yesterday.
Dimas : Really? That’s very great.
Congratulation!
Roni : ….
Dimas : You are welcome. The correct expression is…
A. Oh, don’t mention it
B. I hope you say so
C. Thanks for saying so
D. That’s very great
Text for number 4 – 7
Donita is the winner of the National Storytelling Contest. Now she’s intervied by one of Altansa Magazine crew, Rianda
Rianda : Congratulation on your
success as the winner of story telling contest.
Donita : Thank you. It is an honor.
Rianda : The way you told story is very
impressive.
Donita : Thanks. I practiced a lot. Rianda : Did you do it by yourself?
Donita : I didn’t. My teacher and my trainer help me.
Rianda : You must be grateful to them.
Donita : Very much. They did great
job.
Rianda : Tell us more about the story that you chose.
Donita : I told a folktale and a fairytale. Rianda : What are they about?
Donita : Both of them are about
respecting others.
Rianda : Good choices
Donita : I’d like young people learn
about respecting others.
Rianda : OK. Thanks for coming, We hope you always keep studying hard and have more achievements.
Donita : My pleasure
4. How many participants are in the dialogue?
A. 2
B. 3
C. 4
D. 5
5. Who interviewed Donita?
A. Donita’s friend
B. Rianda’s friend
C. Rianda
D. Donita
6. What are talking about?
A. People who help Donita in Storytelling Contest.
B. Donita’s achievement as the winner of Storytelling Contest.
C. How to respect Storytelling Contest.
D. The process of Storytelling Contest.
