Promo Indomaret 31 Agustus 2022, Super Hemat Sabun Deterjen Susu Wafer & Snack Beli 2 Gratis 1
Promo Indomaret super hemat, promo Indomaret heboh hingga promo Indomaret product of the week periode terbaru 31 Agustus - 6 September 2022.
Penulis: Dhita Mutiasari | Editor: Dhita Mutiasari
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Nikmati segera beragam promo Indomaret terbaru hari ini Rabu 31 Agustus 2022.
Kembali hadir promo Indomaret super hemat, promo Indomaret heboh hingga promo Indomaret product of the week periode terbaru 31 Agustus - 6 September 2022.
Ada juga promo produk lainnya mulai dari kebutuhan rumah tangga, personal care, promo Indomaret Promosi Bulan Ini yang berlaku 16 - 31 Agustus 2022 dan masih banyak promo Indomaret lainnya.
Cek berbagai promo Indomaret yang dirangkum tribunpontianak.co.id:
1. Super Hemat
Katalog SUPER HEMAT Mingguan Edisi ke-35 FOOD & BEVERAGES | PERIODE 31 AGUSTUS - 6 September 2022
- Katalog SUPER HEMAT berlaku NASIONAL (kecuali toko Indomaret Point)
- HARGA DI LUAR JAWA & BALI selisih +Rp1.000
- Promosi BERTANDA i.saku WAJIB menggunakan i.saku yang ada di aplikasi Indomaret Poinku
- Harga adalah benar pada saat brosur ini dicetak dengan mengecualikan kelalaian dan kesalahan cetak
