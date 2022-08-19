Promo dan Diskon
Promo JCO 19 Agustus 2022, Promo Merdeka 2 Box JPops 1 JPops DIY Kit 135 Ribu & Donut Merdeka
Saat ini masih ada promo JCO Merdeka mulai dari 2 Box JPops + 1 JPops DIY Kit hanya dengan 135 Ribu saja....
Penulis: Dhita Mutiasari | Editor: Dhita Mutiasari
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Cek beragam promo JCO yang dapat dinikmati hari ini Jumat 19 Agustus 2022.
Saat ini masih ada Promo JCO Merdeka mulai dari 2 Box JPops + 1 JPops DIY Kit hanya dengan 135 Ribu saja.
Kemudian ada promo-promo terbaru JCO saat ini Free Delivery untuk kamu yang melakukan transaksi di aplikasi JCO dan www.jcodelivery.com mulai 16 hingga 28 Agustus 2022, promo JCO free Iced Lemon Tea atau Iced Americano untuk setiap pembelian All Day Breakfast, promo JCO Golden Nautical Tumbler, promo JCO JCOOL Twist, Promo JCO Brew Box untuk 8 cups kopi, promo JCO Dynamic Duos, promo JCO Iced Peach Smurf dan masih banyak diskon lainnya.
Cek selengkapnya beragam promo JCO hari ini:
• Promo JCO 18 Agustus 2022, Promo Merdeka 2 Box JPops 1 JPops DIY Kit 135 Ribu & Gratis Ongkir
Promo JCO JPops
Ada diskon khusus untuk 2 BOX JPOPS + 1 BOX JPOPS DIY KIT hanya 135k aja!
Promonya berlaku untuk pembelian online maupun offline di store JCO favoritemu.
Selain ituuu, masih ada juga loh promo FREE DELIVERY untukmu. Yuk langsung aja order sekarang melalui aplikasi JCO atau www.jcodelivery.com.
• Promo JCO Spesial Hari Ini 17 Agustus 2022, 2 Box JPops 1 JPops DIY Kit 135 Ribu & Gratis Ongkir
Donut Merdeka
Meski Hari Kemerdekaan sudah lewat tapi semangatnya harus tetap jalan yaa!
