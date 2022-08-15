Promo dan Diskon
Promo JCO 15 Agustus 2022, Breakfast Gratis Iced Lemon Tea & 2 Box JPops 1 JPops DIY Kit Rp135 Ribu
Penulis: Dhita Mutiasari | Editor: Dhita Mutiasari
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Yuk cek bermacam promo JCO untuk menemani aktifitasmu hari ini Senin 15 Agustus 2022.
Saat ini JCO memiliki promo-promo terbaru promo JCO Merdeka mulai dari 2 Box JPops + 1 JPops DIY Kit hanya dengan 135 Ribu saja.
Kemudian ada promo JCO promo free Iced Lemon Tea atau Iced Americano untuk setiap pembelian All Day Breakfast, promo JCO Golden Nautical Tumbler, promo JCO JCOOL Twist, Promo JCO Brew Box untuk 8 cups kopi, promo JCO Dynamic Duos, promo JCO Iced Peach Smurf dan masih banyak diskon lainnya.
Inilah selengkapnya beragam promo JCO hari ini:
Promo JCO Merdeka
Rayakan Hari Kemerdekaan bersama JCO Indonesia karena ada promo JCO MERDEKA nih menunggu kamu.
Dapatkan 2 BOX JPOPS + 1 JPOPS DIY KIT hanya dengan 135k saja.
Promo berlaku mulai 15 - 28 Agustus 2022.
Jangan sampai ketinggalan, wajib kamu catet nih!
Yuk langsung aja datangi store JCO favoritemu dan dapatkan promo JCO MERDEKA.
