Promo dan Diskon
Update Promo Indomaret 6 Agustus 2022, Harga Spesial Susu Beras Minuman hingga Snack Hemat
Penulis: Dhita Mutiasari | Editor: Dhita Mutiasari
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Simak update beragam Promo Indomaret terbaru hari ini Sabtu 6 Agustus 2022.
Masih banyak pilihan terbaru mulai dari super hemat, promo heboh hingga promo product of the week untuk periode 3 - 9 Agustus 2022.
Ada diskon yang bisa didapatkan untuk memudahkan belanja hemat.
Cek selengkapnya beragam promo Indomaret berikut ini:
• Promo JSM Indomaret 6 Agustus 2022, Minyak Goreng Beras Sabun Susu Snack hingga Minuman Hemat
1. Super Hemat
Katalog SUPER HEMAT Mingguan Edisi ke-31 FOOD & BEVERAGES | PERIODE 3-9 AGUSTUS 2022
- Katalog SUPER HEMAT berlaku NASIONAL (kecuali toko Indomaret Point)
- HARGA DI LUAR JAWA & BALI selisih +Rp1.000
- Promosi BERTANDA i.saku WAJIB menggunakan i.saku yang ada di aplikasi Indomaret Poinku
- Harga adalah benar pada saat brosur ini dicetak dengan mengecualikan kelalaian dan kesalahan cetak.
• Promo Indomaret 4 Agustus 2022, Diskon Heboh Minyak Goreng Sabun Pewangi hingga Popok Bayi
Promo Indomaret
Update
Sabtu 6 Agustus 2022
harga spesial
super hemat
promo heboh
product of the week
beras
susu
snack
