Man City Vs Liverpool Community Shield 2022 , Kejutan Trent Alexander-Arnold dan Mohamed Salah !
Kombinasi Trent Alexander-Arnold dan Mohamed Salah berhasil membawa The Reds - julukan Liverpool - unggul atas rivalnya, Manchester City .
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Hasil sementara Man City Vs Liverpool Community Shield 2022 update.
Pertandingan yang digelar pada Sabtu 30 Juli 2022 dan Kick Off sejak pukul 23.00 WIB tadi, sudah diwarnai sebiji gol!
Gol tersebut dibukukan pada menit ke 21 .
Trent Alexander-Arnold menerima sebuah operan apik dari Mohamed Salah di batas kotak 18-yard .
Bek sayap andalan Juergen Klopp di Liverpool itu kemudian melepaskan tembakan yang melesat masuk melewati tiang kiri gawang.
Melewati penjaga gawang.
Alhasil, skor Man City Vs Liverpool Community Shield 2022 saat ini berubah jadi 1-0 untuk keunggulan The Reds !
Pertandingan ini sendiri secara statistik dirangkum ari laman Flashscore dikuasi oleh The Citizens - julukan Manchester City.
Anak asuh Pep Guardiola tercat menguasai 55 persen ball possesion .
