Man City Vs Liverpool Community Shield 2022 , Kejutan Trent Alexander-Arnold dan Mohamed Salah !

Kombinasi Trent Alexander-Arnold dan Mohamed Salah berhasil membawa The Reds - julukan Liverpool - unggul atas rivalnya, Manchester City .

Penulis: Ishak | Editor: Ishak
zoom-inlihat foto Man City Vs Liverpool Community Shield 2022 , Kejutan Trent Alexander-Arnold dan Mohamed Salah !
OFFICIAL TWITTER LIVERPOOL FC
Skuad Liverpool 2022/2023 berpose jelang duel kontra Manchester City di ajang Community Shield 2022 Sabtu 30 Juli 2022. Cek hasil sementara Liverpool Vs Manchester City sekarang! 

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Hasil sementara Man City Vs Liverpool Community Shield 2022 update.

Pertandingan yang digelar pada Sabtu 30 Juli 2022 dan Kick Off sejak pukul 23.00 WIB tadi, sudah diwarnai sebiji gol!

Gol tersebut dibukukan pada menit ke 21 .

Gol tersebut dibukukan pada menit ke 21 .

Hasil Sementara Liverpool Vs Manchester City Community Shield 2022 | Haaland Starting, Darwin Nunez?

Trent Alexander-Arnold menerima sebuah operan apik dari Mohamed Salah di batas kotak 18-yard .

Bek sayap andalan Juergen Klopp di Liverpool itu kemudian melepaskan tembakan yang melesat masuk melewati tiang kiri gawang.

Melewati penjaga gawang.

Juergen Klopp Ungkapkan Hadapi Manchester City, Liverpool Tidak Akan Diperkuat Pemain Utama

Alhasil, skor Man City Vs Liverpool Community Shield 2022 saat ini berubah jadi 1-0 untuk keunggulan The Reds !

Pertandingan ini sendiri secara statistik dirangkum ari laman Flashscore dikuasi oleh The Citizens - julukan Manchester City.

Anak asuh Pep Guardiola tercat menguasai 55 persen ball possesion .

    BERITA TERKINI

