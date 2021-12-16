Liga Inggris
Live Hasil Liverpool vs Newcastle United Liga Inggris Siaran Langsung Streaming SCTV Malam Ini
Laga Liverpool vs Newcastle United berlangsung di Stadion Anfield, Jumat, 17 Desember 2021, pukul 03.00 WIB.
Penulis: Ridhoino Kristo Sebastianus Melano | Editor: Ridhoino Kristo Sebastianus Melano
Oli SCARFF / AFP
Gelandang Liverpool Mesir Mohamed Salah berlari saat penonton menyaksikan aksi selama pertandingan sepak bola Liga Premier Inggris antara Liverpool dan Aston Villa di Anfield di Liverpool, barat laut Inggris pada 11 Desember 2021.
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Live hasil Liverpool vs Newcastle United Liga Inggris 2021 secara langsung.
Hasil Liga Inggris 2021 dapat diketahui secara langsung selama pertandingan berlangsung hingga selesai.
Seluruh pertandingan Liga Inggris 2021 dapat disaksikan secara live SCTV, Mola TV dan Live Score.
Link siaran langsung live bisa diakses melalui tautan pada artikel ini.
Prediksi Skor
Liverpool 1-0 Newcastle United
Rekor Pertemuan Terakhir
24/04/2021: Liverpool 1-1 Newcastle United
31/12/2020: Newcastle United 0-0 Liverpool