SOAL Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Beserta Kunci Jawaban PAS / UAS Soal Pilihan Ganda dan Essay

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Yuk ikuti soal latihan Penialian Akhir Semester (PAS) dan Ujian Akhir Semester (UAS) Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 SMA / SMK Semester 1.

Seluruh soal dan kunci jawaban hanya sebagia latihan semata dalam menghadapi ujian.

Soal dibuat sama persis dengan metode pelaksanaan ujian sekolah terdiri dari pilihan ganda dan essay.

Kemungkinan soal - soal juga keluar dalam ujian, sehingga sangat dianjurkan banyak mengerjakan soal latihan.

Pada soal latihan Bahas Inggris kali ini siswa diajak untuk mengerjakan soal pilihan ganda, essay dan uraian yang diserta dengan kunci jawaban di bagian akhir.

Berikut rangkuman soal latihan ulangan PAS/UAS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 SMA Semester 1

SOAL PILIHAN GANDA

The following text is for questions number 1 to 5

Bridge Breaks in Central Java, Killing 5 People and Injuring 29 Others

A footbridge packed with tourists broke at a mountainous resort on Java Island Wednesday. Killing five people and injuring 29 after they plunged into a rocky riverbed , police and tourist officials said. The victim were evacuated to three nearby hospitals, said Surono, an employee at the Baturaden resort in Central Java province, adding that they fell more than 20 meters (yards) after one of the steel cable holding the small bridge snapped, Local police Chief Emron Putra Agung said five people were killed and 29 injured. The accident occurred as the country enjoys a weeklong holiday marking the end of the Islamic Month Ramadhan, when people traditionally flock to holiday sites. Baturaden, located 300 kilometer (190 miles) east of the capital Jakarta, is one of the most popular resorts on the slopes of Mount Slamet (3,428 meters, 11,246 feet), Java’s second-highest peak.

1. The text tells us about….

a. The evacation of the victims

b. The tourist resort in Central Java

c. The Killing of five visitors in Baturaden

d. The accident on the broken bridge in Baturaden

e. The popular tourist resort in Central Java