Klasemen PMPL SEA Season 4 Terbaru Hari Ini dan Daftar Wakil Indonesia Lolos Babak Super Weekend
Klasemen PMPL SEA Season 4 terbaru Hari Ini di hasil PUBG Mobile Pro League Asia Tenggara atau PMPL SEA S4 Week 3 Day 2, Rabu 28 Oktober 2021.
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Klasemen PMPL SEA Season 4 terbaru Hari Ini di hasil PUBG Mobile Pro League Asia Tenggara atau PMPL SEA S4 Week 3 Day 2, Rabu 28 Oktober 2021.
Dari klasemen PMPL SEA S4 Week 3 Day 2 seluruh tim PUBG Mobile Indonesia melaju ke PUBG Mobile Pro League PMPL SEA S4 Super Weekend 3.
Total lima tim Indonesia berlaga di PUBG Mobile Pro League Asia Tenggara PMPL SEA S4.
Kelima tim PUBG Mobile Indonesia yakni, Genesis Dogma, RRQ Ryu, Evos Reborn, NFT Esports dan Bigetron RA.
Kelima tim PUBG Mobile Indonesia ini lolos ke Super Weekend terakhir untuk memperebutkan tiket final PUBG Mobile Pro League PMPL SEA S4.
Selain itu, peringkat pertama klasemen PMPL SEA S4 Super Weekend juga bakal otomatis lolos langsung ke PUBG Mobile Global Championship.
Satu tiket diberikan kepada pemuncak klasemen Super Weekend, sedangkan tiga tiket PMGC bakal diperebutkan di Grand Final PUBG Mobile Pro League PMPL SEA S4.
Kelima tim PUBG Mobile Indonesia lolos ke Super Weekend usai masuk 16 besar pada PUBG Mobile Pro League PMPL SEA S4 Week 3 Day 2.
NFT Esports berada di peringkat kedua usai mendapatkan satu WWCD dan 89 poin.
Lalu Genesis Dogma dan Bigetron RA juga masuk ke posisi 10 besar.
