Pole Position MotoGP Aragon 2021 Minggu 12 September 2021 Live Trans7

Pole position MotoGP Aragon 2021 Minggu, 12 September 2021. Race MotoGP dapat disaksikan pukul 19.00 WIB, live di RTSH, FoxSport, BT Sport 2 dan Trans

zoom-inlihat foto Pole Position MotoGP Aragon 2021 Minggu 12 September 2021 Live Trans7
LLUIS GENE / AF
Pembalap Ducati asal Italia Francesco Bagnaia mengendarai motornya saat sesi kualifikasi Moto Grand Prix Aragon di sirkuit Motorland di Alcaniz pada 11 September 2021. 

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Pole position MotoGP Aragon 2021 Minggu, 12 September 2021.

Pole position MotoGP Aragon 2021 hasil kualifikasi yang berlangsung Sabtu, 11 September 2021.

Francesco Bagnaia menjadi yang terdepan dalam race MotoGP Aragon 2021.

Tempat kedua Jack Miller, disusul ketiga Fabio Quartararo dan Marc Marquez pada posisi empat.

MotoGP pekan ini berlangsung di Sirkuit Motorland, Aragon, Spanyol.

Balapan MotoGP pekan ini merupakan seri ke-13 bertajuk Gran Premio TISSOT de Aragón.

Race MotoGP dapat disaksikan pukul 19.00 WIB, live di RTSH, FoxSport, BT Sport 2 dan Trans7.

START MotoGP Besok Lengkap Francesco Bagnaia Pole Position MotoGP Aragon 2021, Marc Marquez Berapa?

Pole Position MotoGP Aragon 2021

1. Francesco Bagnaia

2. Jack Miller

