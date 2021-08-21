Liga Inggris
Hasil Pertandingan Liverpool vs Burnley Malam Ini, Liverpool Dipuncak Klasemen Liga Inggris
Pada babak pertama Liverpool unggul 1-0 atas Burnley. Keunggulan Liverpool dicetak Diogo Jota pada menit 18. Tertinggal 1-0 Burnley meningkatkan seran
Penulis: Ridhoino Kristo Sebastianus Melano | Editor: Ridhoino Kristo Sebastianus Melano
Lindsey Parnaby/AFP
Striker Liverpool asal Senegal Sadio Mane (tengah) merayakan setelah dia mencetak gol kedua timnya selama pertandingan sepak bola Liga Premier Inggris antara Liverpool dan Burnley di Anfield di Liverpool, barat laut Inggris pada 21 Agustus 2021.
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Hasil pertandingan Liverpool vs Burnley malam ini Sabtu 21 Agustus 2021.
Pada babak pertama Liverpool unggul 1-0 atas Burnley.
Keunggulan Liverpool dicetak Diogo Jota pada menit 18.
Tertinggal 1-0 Burnley meningkatkan serangan.
Namun justru Liverpool yang berhasil mencuri gol tambahan.
Gol tambahan ini dicetak Mohamed Salah pada menit 27.
Sayang gol Mohamed Salah dianulir wasit yang memimpin pertandingan.
Skor 1-0 bertahan hingga turun minum.
( Update informasi Liga Inggris klik di sini )
Babak kedua Liverpool bermain menyerang.
Tags
Hasil Pertandingan Liverpool vs Burnley
Hasil Liverpool Vs Burnley
Liverpool Vs Burnley
Liga Inggris
jadwal liga inggris malam ini
jadwal bola malam ini
Jam Tayang Premier League
jam tayang Liga Inggris 2021
Sumber: Tribun Pontianak
Berita Terkait :#Liga Inggris
|Hasil Akhir Liverpool vs Burnley Liga Inggris 2021 Sabtu 21 Agustus Lengkap Klasemen Premier League
|Live Streaming Liga Inggris Malam Ini, Ada Man City vs Norwich Live SCTV dan Mola TV
|Hasil Sementara Liverpool vs Burnley Liga Inggris 2021 Sekarang, Jota Buat Anfield Bergemuruh
|Live Score Liverpool vs Burnley Liga Inggris Sedang Berlangsung Live Mola TV
|Skor Sementara Liverpool vs Burnley Liga Inggris 2021 Sekarang, The Reds Nyaris Kebobolan Awal