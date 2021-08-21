Breaking News:

Liga Inggris

Hasil Pertandingan Liverpool vs Burnley Malam Ini, Liverpool Dipuncak Klasemen Liga Inggris

Pada babak pertama Liverpool unggul 1-0 atas Burnley. Keunggulan Liverpool dicetak Diogo Jota pada menit 18. Tertinggal 1-0 Burnley meningkatkan seran

Penulis: Ridhoino Kristo Sebastianus Melano | Editor: Ridhoino Kristo Sebastianus Melano
zoom-inlihat foto Hasil Pertandingan Liverpool vs Burnley Malam Ini, Liverpool Dipuncak Klasemen Liga Inggris
Lindsey Parnaby/AFP
Striker Liverpool asal Senegal Sadio Mane (tengah) merayakan setelah dia mencetak gol kedua timnya selama pertandingan sepak bola Liga Premier Inggris antara Liverpool dan Burnley di Anfield di Liverpool, barat laut Inggris pada 21 Agustus 2021. 

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Hasil pertandingan Liverpool vs Burnley malam ini Sabtu 21 Agustus 2021.

Pada babak pertama Liverpool unggul 1-0 atas Burnley.

Keunggulan Liverpool dicetak Diogo Jota pada menit 18.

Tertinggal 1-0 Burnley meningkatkan serangan.

Namun justru Liverpool yang berhasil mencuri gol tambahan.

Gol tambahan ini dicetak Mohamed Salah pada menit 27.

Sayang gol Mohamed Salah dianulir wasit yang memimpin pertandingan.

Skor 1-0 bertahan hingga turun minum.

( Update informasi Liga Inggris klik di sini )

Babak kedua Liverpool bermain menyerang.

