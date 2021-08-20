Promo dan Diskon
PROMO Jco Hari Ini 20 Agustus 2021 Terbaru, Promo Beli 1 Gratis 1 Berlaku Hingga 22 Agustus
co hari ini Jumat 20 Agustus 2021 kembali hadir dengan promo terbarunya. SPECIAL BOGO ! Nikmati Iced Mocha Espresso dengan harga special!
PROMO Jco Hari Ini Jumat 20 Agustus 2021.
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID – Jco hari ini Jumat 20 Agustus 2021 kembali hadir dengan promo terbarunya.
SPECIAL BOGO ! Nikmati Iced Mocha Espresso dengan harga special!
Ada promo Buy 1 Get 1 TREAT mulai 16 - 22 Agustus 2021.
2 Iced Mocha Espresso hanya 36 Ribu.
Promo ini berlaku pembelian lewat website delivery kami di www.jcodelivery.com dan Aplikasi JCO di Play Store (Android).
Segera dapatkan lewat website dan Aplikasi delivery Jco yah !
Download sekarang juga !
Dapatkan promo Jco lainnya.
Weekly Promo kali ini adalah 1 lusin donuts + 1 Lt JCOFFEE (JCOCCINO/Chocolate).
Sumber: Tribun Pontianak
