SOAL UN dan UNBK Bahasa Inggris SMK dan Kunci Jawaban Latihan Soal Pilihan Ganda Tahun 2021. 

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Berikut kita dibahas kunci jawaban contoh soal untuk latihan menghadapi Ujian Nasional (UN) dan Ujian Nasional Berbasis Komputer (UNBK) materi Bahasa Inggris SMK tahun 2021.

Soal dan jawaban yang dibahas berikut hanyalah sebagai referensi bahan belajar bagi siswa dalam menghadapi UN dan UNBK

Contoh soal yang disajikan dalam bentuk pilihan ganda.

Inilah pembahasan soal dan jawaban Latihan UN dan UNBK untuk SMK Pelajaran Bahasa Inggris semester genap dilansir dari berbagai sumber:

Baca juga: KUNCI JAWABAN UTS Matematika Kelas 12 SMA Semester 2 Tahun 2021, Soal PTS Pilihan Ganda

Baca juga: SOAL UTS PKn Kelas 12 SMA Semester 2 Tahun 2021 dan Kunci Jawaban Pilihan Ganda & Essay

>>>>SOAL DAN JAWABAN BAHASA INGGRIS SMK

*SOAL PILIHAN GANDA

A. Berilah tanda silang (x) didepan huruf a,b atau c didepan jawaban yang benar !

A. LISTENING SECTION

In this section of the test you will have the chance to show how well you understand spoken English.

There are four parts to this section with special directions for each part.

PART I. Directions: There are three items in this part. For each item, you will see a picture on your test paper and you will hear four short statements. The statements will be spoken TWICE. They will not be printed on your test paper, so you must listen carefully to understand what the speakers say. When you hear the four statements, look at the picture on your test paper and choose the statement that best describes what you see in the picture. Then, on your answer sheet, find the number of the question and mark your answer.