KUNCI Jawaban Latihan Soal UAS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 Semester Ganjil 2020, Pilihan Ganda & Essay

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Belajar dengan giat merupakan sebelum menghadapi Ujian Akhir Semester (UAS) atau sekarang dikenal dengan Penilaian Akhir Semester (PAS) merupakan suatu cara dalam mempersiapkan diri.

Termasuk dengan berlatih menjawab soal-soal menjadi cara efektif untuk mempersiapkan diri dalam waktu dekat menghadap ujian.

Artikel kali ini akan memberikan contoh latihan soal UAS atau PAS bagi siswa yang bisa dijadikan sebagai referensi dalam bentuk kunci jawaban dan latihan soal Bahasan Inggris untuk kelas 11 SMA di semester ganjil 2020.

Selamat menghadapi UAS / PAS bagi adik-adik jangan lupa belajar yang rajin.

Berikut kunci jawaban latihan soal UAS/PAS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 SMA Semester Ganjil 2020.

SOAL PILIHAN GANDA

>Choose the correct answer by crossing a, b, c, d, or e!

The following text is for number 1 to 5.

Advantages of Gold Coin Investment

Gold has become a precious metal to mankind since it was the dawn of civilization. The nature of gold is soft and malleable which people can make and easily change to any forms, even it is done just by a simple technology. The beautiful golden and shiny color does not easily fade out. The form of gold can be as jewelry, bar, or coin. Now days gold coin, such as gold IRA, becomes an advantageous Investment.

Gold is safe and profitable for investment. In uncertain situations, many people are turning to gold because gold has a more stable value and regarded as currency without limitation assets. It is secure and can be cashed out at any time we need. The Gold values tend to be stable: take a look an IRA gold discussion. It is zero inflation effect. It is very rare that the gold price tends to increase.

Investment in the form of coins, it is famous as gold coin, is more profitable if it is compared with the investment gold in the form of jewelry. Gold Coin, for example gold 401k which some people call 401k gold, is very good when used as an alternative investment, whether it is for the medium-term investment and long-term investment. Besides that gold coins need less cost in production and manufacturing so it is more lucrative than investing gold in the form of jewelry.

Moreover, some people do not just think gold as an investment, but also as collections. Because the character is a collection so the uniqueness and rareness are the point. There might be coins that cost up to more than a million because of the history variables, ownership, and perhaps an important event when the coin is launched.

From the reason above, if we decide to make an investment, it cloud be useful to consider investing gold coin or think about gold IRA transfer. It is really recommended.