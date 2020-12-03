KUNCI JAWABAN Soal Latihan Ulangan PAS / UAS Bahasa Inggris SMA Kelas 10 Semester 1 Ganjil 2020

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Berikut kita dibahas kunci jawaban soal untuk latihan Penilaian Akhir Semester (PAS) maupun Ulangan Akhir Semester (UAS) mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris untuk kelas 10 (X) SMA semester 1 (Ganjil) tahun 2020.

Soal dan jawaban yang dibahas berikut hanyalah sebagai referensi bahan belajar bagi siswa dan guru dan orang tua dalam membimbing anak-anak peserta didik.

Berikut adalah soal dan jawaban soal Latihan UAS dan PAS mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris untuk siswa kelas 10 SMA/MA semester ganjil tahun 2020 dilansir dari andronezia.com:

>>>>SOAL BAHASA INGGRIS KELAS X SMA SEMESTER 1

*SOAL PILIHAN GANDA

A. Choose the correct answer by crossing (x) a, b, c, d, or e!

Dear Sally,

Last holiday, my friends and I visited Ponorogo in East Java. Ponorogo is a small city, but it is very natural and beautiful. We spent the night at a villa in Jetis. On the first day, we visited Prigi southern beach. We watched the amazing views of the sea and the white waves. We grilled fish and had “Nasi Pecel” for lunch. On the second day, we visited “Dongko” mountain resort. There were a lot of plants, especially clove trees. We camped there for a night. I love Ponorogo because the people are very friendly and the prices are cheap. I’II bring some pictures for you.

Love,

Anna