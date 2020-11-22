KLIK https://www.transtv.co.id/live/trans7 Link Live Streaming Trans7 Online MotoGP Portimao 2020

MotoGP
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Jadwal MotoGP 2020 terbaru seri Portimao berlangsung live Minggu 22 November 2020 malam WIB.
Race MotoGP Portugal 2020 yang berlangsung di Sirkuit Algarve akan berlangsung mulai pukul 21.00 WIB.
Race Moto3 akan berlangsung terlebih dahulu mulai pukul 18.00 WIB, kemudian Moto2 jam pukul 19.20 WIB.
Saksikan pertarungan para pembalap yang disiarkan secara langsung di televisi Trans7.
Baca juga: LINK LIVE RACE Moto3 GP Portimao 2020 Sore Ini - Duel Juara Dunia Moto2 Albert Arenas vs Ai Ogura
Berikut Jadwal Race MotoGP Portimao 2020
Minggu 22 November 2020 (WUP & Race)
16:00 WIB WUP Moto3 FoxSport, BT Sport 2
16:30 WIB WUP Moto2 FoxSport, BT Sport 2
17:00 WIB WUP MotoGP FoxSport, BT Sport 2
18:00 WIB RACE Moto3 RTSH, FoxSport, BT Sport 2
