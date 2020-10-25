Breaking News:

MotoGP

MOTOGP Stream Trans7 - Nonton Gratis Link useetv.com/livetv/trans7 | Link Hasil MotoGP Teruel 2020

Race MotoGP Teruel 2020 akan berlangsung lebih awal, Minggu 25 Oktober 2020.

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID, ARAGON - Race MotoGP Teruel 2020 akan berlangsung lebih awal, Minggu 25 Oktober 2020.

Saksikan MotoGP stream live mulai race pada jam 18.00 WIB.

Update hasil MotoGP Teruel 2020 di Sirkuit Aragon, Spanyol via link yang tersedia pada artikel ini.

Setelah MotoGP, race Moto2 GP Teruel 2020 dapat disaksikan pada pukul 19.30 WIB.

Baca juga: Klasemen MotoGP 2020 Terbaru Hari Ini & Klasemen Moto2 2020 Minggu 25 Oktober 2020 - Saling Gusur

Jadwal Race MotoGP Teruel 2020

Minggu, 25 Oktober 2020

14:20-14:40 Moto3 Warm Up

14:50-15:10 Moto2 Warm Up

15:20-15:40 MotoGP Warm Up

16:20 Moto3 Race

Penulis: Haryanto
Editor: Haryanto
