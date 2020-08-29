UPDATE SKOR Hasil Liverpool Vs Arsenal | Link Live Hasil Akhir Final Community Shield

Breaking News:

Berikut udate skor hasil final Community Shield antara Liverpool Vs Arsenal, pada Sabtu (29/8/2020) malam ini WIB.

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Berikut udate skor hasil final Community Shield antara Liverpool Vs Arsenal, pada Sabtu (29/8/2020) malam ini WIB.

Pada pertandingan Liverpool Vs Arsenal yang berlangsung, di Stadion Wembley, London, Inggris, Arsenal masih unggul atas Liverpool hingga menit ke-70 babak kedua.

Saksikan sisa pertandingan Liverpool Vs Arsenal melalui live Streaming Vidio.com dan Bein Sports.

Selain itu, pantau hasil Arsenal Vs Liverpool melalui live score.

