Community Shield
UPDATE SKOR Hasil Liverpool Vs Arsenal | Link Live Hasil Akhir Final Community Shield
Berikut udate skor hasil final Community Shield antara Liverpool Vs Arsenal, pada Sabtu (29/8/2020) malam ini WIB.
Laman Resmi Liverpool FC Indonesia
Trofi FA Community Shield
Pada pertandingan Liverpool Vs Arsenal yang berlangsung, di Stadion Wembley, London, Inggris, Arsenal masih unggul atas Liverpool hingga menit ke-70 babak kedua.
Saksikan sisa pertandingan Liverpool Vs Arsenal melalui live Streaming Vidio.com dan Bein Sports.
Selain itu, pantau hasil Arsenal Vs Liverpool melalui live score.
Berikut Link Live Streaming Liverpool Vs Arsenal :
KLIK, Live Streaming Vidio.com
KLIK, Live Streaming Bein Sports
Disclaimer:
- Jadwal Live Streaming sewaktu-waktu bisa berubah.
- Link Live streaming hanya informasi untuk pembaca.
Editor: Haryanto
Sumber: Kompas.com