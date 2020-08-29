Community Shield
LIVE Streaming BeinSports 2 Arsenal Vs Liverpool, Siaran Laga FA Community Shield Kick-off 22.30 WIB
Siaran langsung Laga Arsenal vs Liverpool akan tayang mulai sekitar pukul 22.30 WIB di BeinSports 2.
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Duel Arsenal vs Liverpool dalam perebutan Trophy Community Shield akan dihelat di Stadion Wembley, London, Sabtu (29/8/2020).
Pertandingan kedua tim di ajang Community Shield menjadi pembuka gelaran kompetisi sepak bola Inggris 2020-2021.
Arsenal dan Liverpool bertemu dalam ajang Community Shield usai menjuarai Piala FA dan Premier League.
The Gunners julukan Arsenal dalam hal ini berstatus sebagai kampiun Piala FA.
Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang dkk menjadi juara setelah mengalahkan Chelsea 2-1 pada laga final, 1 Agustus lalu.
Sementara itu, Liverpool datang dengan predikat juara Premier League 2019-2020.
Liverpool memang berpeluang meraih gelar Community Shield sekaligus melepas dahaga selama 14 tahun tak meraih gelar di ajang ini.
Dibandingkan dengan Arsenal, pasukan Juergen Klopp itu tampil lebih konsisten.
Catatan Arsenal Vs Liverpool
Formasi Arsenal Vs Liverpool
