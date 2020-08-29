Breaking News:

Community Shield

LIVE Streaming BeinSports 2 Arsenal Vs Liverpool, Siaran Laga FA Community Shield Kick-off 22.30 WIB

Siaran langsung Laga Arsenal vs Liverpool akan tayang mulai sekitar pukul 22.30 WIB di BeinSports 2.

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Duel Arsenal vs Liverpool dalam perebutan Trophy Community Shield akan dihelat di Stadion Wembley, London, Sabtu (29/8/2020).

Pertandingan kedua tim di ajang Community Shield menjadi pembuka gelaran kompetisi sepak bola Inggris 2020-2021.

Siaran langsung Laga Arsenal vs Liverpool akan tayang mulai sekitar pukul 22.30 WIB di BeinSports 2.

(Link Live Streaming Laga Arsenal vs Liverpool di Halaman Selanjutnya)

Arsenal dan Liverpool bertemu dalam ajang Community Shield usai menjuarai Piala FA dan Premier League.

The Gunners julukan Arsenal dalam hal ini berstatus sebagai kampiun Piala FA.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang dkk menjadi juara setelah mengalahkan Chelsea 2-1 pada laga final, 1 Agustus lalu.

Liverpool Vs Arsenal Community Shield 2020
Liverpool Vs Arsenal Community Shield 2020 (YOUTUBE TRIBUN PONTIANAK)

Sementara itu, Liverpool datang dengan predikat juara Premier League 2019-2020.

Liverpool memang berpeluang meraih gelar Community Shield sekaligus melepas dahaga selama 14 tahun tak meraih gelar di ajang ini.

Dibandingkan dengan Arsenal, pasukan Juergen Klopp itu tampil lebih konsisten.

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Tags
LIVE Streaming BeinSports 2
LIVE Streaming BeinSports 2 Arsenal Vs Liverpool
LIVE Streaming Arsenal Vs Liverpool
siaran langsung arsenal vs liverpool
Laga FA Community Shield
Community Shield 2020
Community Shield
Catatan Arsenal Vs Liverpool
Formasi Arsenal Vs Liverpool
Tribunpontianak
tribunpontianak.co.id
Wahidin
News Video
Berita Terkait :#Community Shield
Editor: Wahidin
Sumber: Kompas.com
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Viral Video CCTV Wakil Ketua Muhammadiyah Pekalongan Meninggal saat Salat di Masjid saat Sujud
Viral Video CCTV Wakil Ketua Muhammadiyah Pekalongan Meninggal saat Salat di Masjid saat Sujud
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan