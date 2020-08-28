TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Head to Head Arsenal vs Liverpool Community Shield, The Gunners atau The Reds yang lebih baik?

Pertandingan Community Shield akan menyajikan big match antara Arsenal vs Liverpool, pada Sabtu (29/8/2020).

Duel big match Arsenal vs Liverpool berlangsung di Stadion Wembley mulai pukul 20.30 WIB.

Sejarah Community Shield

Mengapa laga ini bernama Community Shield?

Berikut ini adalah sejarah pertandingan praliga tersebut seperti dilansir BolaSport.com dari situs resmi FA.

Community Shield berawal dari pertandingan-pertandingan yang dinamakan FA Charity Shield yang dimulai pada tahun 1908.

FA Charity Shield sendiri berasal dari pertandingan yang bernama Sheriff of London Shield.

Sheriff of London Shield ini adalah pertandingan yang mempertemukan tim pemimpin kompetisi profesional melawan tim pemimpin kompetisi amatir.

Baru pada 1974, sekretaris FA saat itu, Ted Croker, mengusulkan agar Charity Shield harus dimainkan di Wembley sebagai pertandingan awal sebelum musim baru dimulai dan akan mempertemukan juara liga dan Piala FA.