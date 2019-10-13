Mobile Legends
HASIL MPL Season 4 Mobile Legends Profesional League 2019 Week 4 - EVOS Bungkam RRQ, ONIC Dominan
ISTIMEWA
Perhelatan regulan season MPL Season 4 Mobile Legends Profesional League 2019, Minggu (13/10/2019).
Pada hari terakhir, match El Clasico menyedot perhatian para gamers pecinta Mobile Legends yang mempertemukan EVOS Esports Vs RRQ.
Hasilnya, EVOS berhasil membungkam RRQ dengan skor akhir 1-2.
Setalah ini MPL Season 4 akan memasuki babak playoff.
Berikut hasil round terakhir MPL Season 4 Minggu ( 13/10/2019):
Jumat 11 Oktober 2019
Alter Ego Vs Bigetron (2-1)
Genflix Aerowolf Vs AURA (2-1)
Sabtu 12 Oktober 2019
Penulis: Rizky Zulham
Editor: Rizky Zulham
Sumber: Tribun Pontianak