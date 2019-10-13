Mobile Legends

HASIL MPL Season 4 Mobile Legends Profesional League 2019 Week 4 - EVOS Bungkam RRQ, ONIC Dominan

Hasil Akhir MPL Season 4 Mobile Legends Profesional League 2019 - EVOS Bungkam RRQ, Onic Dominan

HASIL MPL Season 4 Mobile Legends Profesional League 2019 Week 4 - EVOS Bungkam RRQ, ONIC Dominan
ISTIMEWA
Hasil Akhir MPL Season 4 Mobile Legends Profesional League 2019 - EVOS Bungkam RRQ, Onic Dominan 

Hasil Akhir MPL Season 4 Mobile Legends Profesional League 2019 - EVOS Bungkam RRQ, Onic Dominan

Perhelatan regulan season MPL Season 4 Mobile Legends Profesional League 2019, Minggu (13/10/2019).

Pada hari terakhir, match El Clasico menyedot perhatian para gamers pecinta Mobile Legends yang mempertemukan EVOS Esports Vs RRQ.

Hasilnya, EVOS berhasil membungkam RRQ dengan skor akhir 1-2.

Setalah ini MPL Season 4 akan memasuki babak playoff. 

Berikut hasil round terakhir MPL Season 4 Minggu ( 13/10/2019):

Jumat 11 Oktober 2019

Alter Ego Vs Bigetron (2-1)

Genflix Aerowolf Vs AURA (2-1)

Sabtu 12 Oktober 2019

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Tags
Mobile Legends
Hasil MPL Season 4
Klasemen MPL
MPL Season 4
EVOS
RRQ
ONIC ESPORT
Berita Terkait :#Mobile Legends
Penulis: Rizky Zulham
Editor: Rizky Zulham
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2019 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan