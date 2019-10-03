LIVE STREAMING Inter Vs Barcelona | Live Streaming Barcelona Vs Inter Adu Tajam Sanchez & Griezmann. 

Liga Champions

Barcelona menjamu Inter Milan pada matchday 2 Grup F Liga Champions 2019-2020, di Camp Nou, Kamis (3/10/2019) mulai pukul 02.00 WIB.

KOLASE TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID/Marlen Sitinjak
LIGA CHAMPIONS - Barcelona menjamu Inter Milan pada matchday 2 Grup F Liga Champions 2019-2020, di Camp Nou, Kamis (3/10/2019) mulai pukul 02.00 WIB.

Pertandingan ini disiarkan langsung SCTV.

Link live streaming Barcelona Vs Inter Milan di bagian akhir artikel ini.

STARTING XI

Barcelona 4-3-3:

1. Marc-Andre ter Stegen
20. Sergi Roberto
3. Gerard Pique
15. Clement Lenglet
2. Nelson Semedo
21. Frenkie de Jong
5. Sergio Busquets
8. Arthur
17. Antoine Griezmann
9. Luis Suarez
27. Carles Perez

Coach: Ernesto Valverde

Inter 3-5-2:

1. Samir Handanovic
2. Diego Godin
6. Stefan de Vrij
37. Milan Skriniar
33. Danilo D'Ambrosio
23. Nicolo Barella
77. Marcelo Brozovic
12. Stefano Sensi
18. Kwadwo Asamoah
7. Alexis Sanchez
10. Lautaro Martinez

Marlen Sitinjak
tribunpontianak.co.id
Penulis: Marlen Sitinjak
Editor: Marlen Sitinjak
