Live Streaming Liga Inggris Chelsea Vs Brighton | Live Streaming EPL Pesan Mourinho untuk Chelsea

Liga Inggris
LIGA INGGRIS - Jose Mourinho punya cara sendiri memotivasi mantan timnya, Chelsea.
"Jangan terbiasa dengan kekalahan," katanya.
Mourinho bereaksi usai The Blues dihajar Liverpool 1-2.
Semoga, ucapan Mourinho berbuah manis saat Chelsea menjamu Brighton di Stamford Bridge, Sabtu (28/9/2019) malam WIB.
Laga Chelsea Vs Brighton dipimpin wasit Marriner A.
Pertandingan Chelsea Vs Brighton disiarkan langsung Mola TV, mulai pukul 21.00 WIB.
Link live streaming Mola TV dan link live score di bagian akhir artikel ini (tanpa acak).
Berikut rekam pertandingan Chelsea dan Brighton:
