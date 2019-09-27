Bigetron Esports 5 Kali WWCD - Hasil PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Splitt SEA League 2019 Day 10 

PUBG Mobile

Screenshot YouTube
Wakil Indonesia, Bigetron Esports berhasil menyapu bersih 5 kali winner winner chicken dinner (WWCD) di PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split SEA League 2019 hari kesepuluh, Kamis (26/9/2019).

Pertarungan antara penghuni grup A dan B berlangsung seru yang digelar di 6 map berbeda yaitu dimulai dari Vikendi, Sanhok, Miramar dan Erangle 3 match.

Dari 6 round atau match, hanya di round kelima amp Miramar BTR gagal WWCD yang direbut oleh tim YOODO.

Dengan hasil ini, Bigetron Esports kian kokoh di puncak Klasemen PMCO dengan unggul hampir 200 poin dari peringkat kedua Mega Conqueror.

Jadwal pertandingan PMCO Fall Split Sea League 2019

Selasa dan Jumat: Grup A vs Grup B

Rabu dan Sabtu: Grup B vs Grup C

Kamis dan Minggu: Grup C vs. Grup A

Daftar tim yang akan bertanding mewakili negara masing-masing :

1. Thailand :

Penulis: Rizky Zulham
Editor: Rizky Zulham
